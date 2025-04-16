Long/Short ETF (BOXX) Hits New 52-Week High

For investors seeking momentum, Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF BOXX is probably on the radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 4.7% from its 52-week low price of $106.69/share.



But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:

BOXX in Focus

Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF is an options-based alternative to an ultrashort-duration bond position. It seeks to provide investment results that equal or exceed the price and yield performance of an investment that tracks the 1-3-month sector of the United States Treasury Bill market. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF charges 19 bps in annual fees (see: all the Long-Short ETFs here).

Why the Move?

The short-term corner of the Treasury market has been an area to watch lately, given thecurrent stock marketvolatility. The flip-flop tariff policies have raised uncertainty about the global economy, compelling investors to hoard cash. As such, the appeal for cash-like ETFs has been on the rise as investors seek to mitigate the risk of a decline in the stock market.

More Gains Ahead?

Currently, BOXX might continue its strong performance, given its weighted alpha of 4.60 and a low 20-day volatility of 0.37%, per barchart.com.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.