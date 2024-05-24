London Security Releases 2023 Annual Report

London Security (GB:LSC) has released an update.

London Security plc has released its Annual Report for 2023, which is now available to stakeholders on their website and in print for shareholders. The document details the company’s performance up until December 31, 2023, marking a key moment for investors to assess the company’s financial health.

For further insights into GB:LSC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.