London Security Releases 2023 Annual Report

May 24, 2024 — 09:17 am EDT

London Security (GB:LSC) has released an update.

London Security plc has released its Annual Report for 2023, which is now available to stakeholders on their website and in print for shareholders. The document details the company’s performance up until December 31, 2023, marking a key moment for investors to assess the company’s financial health.

