News & Insights

Stocks

Loncor Gold Seeks to Extend Warrant Expiry

May 24, 2024 — 03:07 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Loncor Gold (TSE:LN) has released an update.

Loncor Gold Inc. has announced its intention to extend the expiry dates of over 3 million common share purchase warrants from June 2024 to June 2025, subject to Toronto Stock Exchange approval. These warrants were initially issued during a private placement in June 2022 and are priced at Cdn$0.75 per share. The extension aims to enhance the value of these warrants, none of which are held by company insiders.

For further insights into TSE:LN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LONCF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.