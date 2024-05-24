Loncor Gold Seeks to Extend Warrant Expiry

Loncor Gold (TSE:LN) has released an update.

Loncor Gold Inc. has announced its intention to extend the expiry dates of over 3 million common share purchase warrants from June 2024 to June 2025, subject to Toronto Stock Exchange approval. These warrants were initially issued during a private placement in June 2022 and are priced at Cdn$0.75 per share. The extension aims to enhance the value of these warrants, none of which are held by company insiders.

