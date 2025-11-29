Lomiko Metals Appoints Robert Boisjoli As CFO

(RTTNews) - Lomiko Metals Inc. (LMR.V) announced that it appointed Robert Boisjoli as its Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. Boisjoli, based in Montreal, replaces the company's outgoing Chief Financial Officer, Jacqueline Michael.

Boisjoli, who is a Fellow Chartered Professional Accountant, is a corporate finance/operational professional with over 30 years of operational and advisory experience. He is the managing director of Atwater Financial Group. He is an advisor to various public exploration companies. Boisjoli was an investment banker with various Canadian securities firms. He is also a Board Member of CPA Professional Liability Plan Inc. and various nonprofit community organizations.

