LogProstyle Ends Share Buyback, Considers Special Dividend Payout

(RTTNews) - LogProstyle Inc. (LGPS), a real estate and hospitality company, on Tuesday announced that it has discontinued its share repurchase programme and is considering a potential special dividend.

A final decision on the potential dividend is expected at a Board meeting scheduled for May 15.

The company said the decision follows a review of the progress of the buyback programme and current market conditions.

The move aims to adopt a more effective capital allocation strategy and enhance shareholder returns.

The Board is evaluating a special cash dividend to be funded from the remaining unused portion of the authorised share repurchase amount.

In the pre-market trading, LogProstyle is 4.50% lesser at $0.6876 on the New York Stock Exchange.

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