Logitech Upgrades Hybrid Meeting Experience With Rally AI Cameras

Logitech International S.A. LOGI has launched two new conference cameras, Rally AI Camera and Rally AI Camera Pro, designed to improve video meetings in large spaces like boardrooms, classrooms, and town hall rooms.

Logitech claims that Rally AI Camera Pro is the company's most intelligent camera yet. Both cameras come with a dual-camera setup, a 1-inch imaging sensor and a wide 115-degree field of view. The Pro version includes a second optical camera with 15x hybrid zoom, which can help capture presenters and key details in bigger rooms.

Both Rally AI Camera and Rally AI Camera Pro use Logitech’s RightSight 2 AI framing. This feature automatically adjusts the camera view during a meeting. It can frame the full group, focus on the person speaking, or show people in a grid format. Here, multiple cameras can be used together for features like Zoom Intelligent Director and Microsoft MSFT Teams multiple camera view.

Logitech is focusing on easier setup and control for IT teams. Users can connect through USB or a single category cable with the optional extension kit. Tracking of room occupancy and usage is another key feature. Rally AI Cameras can detect when rooms are being used and feed this data into Logitech Sync, which can help workplace teams plan meeting spaces better.

Rally AI Camera Pro is priced at $2,999 and is expected to be available in Spring 2026. Rally AI Camera is priced at $2,499 and is expected to be available in Summer 2026.

Logitech’s Innovative Product Line Drives Growth

Logitech has been adding new products to support changing work and creativity needs. Logitech launched Muse in October 2025. Muse a digital pencil made for Apple's AAPL Apple Vision Pro and is designed to help users work, create and collaborate in spatial computing apps on Apple Vision Pro. Muse provides users with low-latency performance, real-time haptic feedback, and simple button controls for more natural interaction. Muse can support use cases in areas like engineering, architecture, design and science.

Logitech launched the Signature Slim Solar+ K980 and the Signature Slim Solar+ K980 for Business in September 2025. These wireless keyboards are powered by light using Logitech’s LightCharge technology. The keyboards can stay charged using sunlight or indoor light and can run for up to four months in total darkness once fully charged. It supports multi-device use with Easy-Switch keys, allowing users to connect up to three devices.

The Solar+ K980 includes an AI Launch Key, through which its users can access their preferred AI tools, such as Microsoft's Copilot and Google's GOOGL Gemini. This lets users quickly access features from Microsoft and Google while working.

Overall, the above-mentioned innovative product launches demonstrate Logitech’s focus on developing products that support daily work on devices and platforms from companies like Apple, Microsoft and Google, all of which aim to improve productivity in users’ day-to-day activities. As companies spend more on remote work setups and upgrade their devices, demand for Logitech’s products is likely to stay strong.

