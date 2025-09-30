Logitech Targets Hybrid Work Needs With Zone Wireless 2 Launch

Logitech International S.A. ( LOGI ) has launched two new headsets, the Zone Wireless 2 ES and the Zone Wired 2 for Business, designed to help office workers cut out noise and stay focused.

The headsets use adaptive noise cancellation that changes automatically based on the surroundings and AI-powered microphones that block background sounds like typing or chatter. The headsets are certified for Microsoft Teams, part of Microsoft’s ( MSFT ) collaboration suite, Zoom and Google Meet, which makes setup easier and reduces IT issues. Microsoft Teams and Google Meet have native Bluetooth call control, allowing headsets to connect directly without a dongle, eliminating the need for a USB port.

Moreover, the wireless version runs up to 20 hours of talk time and 25 hours of listening time, while the wired version removes the need for charging and is a simple plug-and-play option. Both headsets can get remote software updates through Logitech Sync, so employees don’t have to stop working for updates.

Logitech borrowed design features from gaming headsets, such as a strap that spreads weight evenly for long use. The headsets also allow customization of audio and settings through the Logi Tune app. Sustainability is also a part of the design. The company used recycled plastics, metals, and cobalt, and has replaceable parts like earpads and straps to make them last longer.

The Zone Wireless 2 ES will be available in November at $159.99 for the Bluetooth variant or $179.99, which comes with a receiver. The Zone Wired 2 will be available in December for $129.99. This launch fits Logitech’s wider plan to grow its enterprise and hybrid work products, moving beyond consumer accessories into solutions that help businesses improve productivity.

Logitech’s Innovative Product Line Drives Growth

Alongside the new Zone headsets, Logitech has been adding products across gaming, streaming, and spatial computing. At its Logitech G PLAY 2025 event, the company showed one of its biggest portfolio updates so far, covering PC and console gaming, esports, sim racing, and streaming tools.

A highlight was the launch of the Streamlabs AI Streaming Agent, created with NVIDIA’s ( NVDA ) ACE technology. The tool can act as a co-host and live producer, handling scene switching, clipping highlights, and fixing issues in real time. Streamers can even add a lifelike virtual avatar, built with NVIDIA Audio2Face. The same technology is being offered to developers through the Streamlabs AI SDK to create new overlays and interactive tools.

Logitech is also working with Apple ( AAPL ) on the Vision Pro. In June 2025, Logitech introduced Muse for Apple Vision Pro, a digital pencil designed to give users more precise control in spatial computing. Muse supports 3D design, brainstorming in virtual workspaces, and other creative workflows.

These launches demonstrate Logitech’s plan to grow from headsets into gaming, streaming, and new digital tools and show how Logitech is moving beyond accessories to build tools for work, creativity, and entertainment. Additionally, more people are shifting toward hybrid setups, which is increasing the demand for video collaboration tools, keyboards, and pointing devices. Moreover, with companies increasing their spending on remote work setups and with people upgrading their home offices, demand for Logitech’s products is likely to stay strong.

