Logitech to Sell Airdrop Gaming's Solution: What Should Investors Do?

Logitech LOGI shares have lost 18.2% in the past six-month period, underperforming the Zacks Computer and Technology Sector and the S&P 500 index’s growth of 8.6% and 12.7%, respectively. LOGI has also underperformed the Zacks Computer - Peripheral Equipment Industry’s decline of 13.8% in the past six months.

Logitech is facing multiple headwinds, including low demand for its peripheral products and delayed refreshment cycles due to the softening of IT spending by organizations due to geopolitical and macroeconomic crisis. However, despite facing challenges, Logitech remains committed to its values by launching products that promote greater inclusivity.

Recently, Logitech partnered with Airdrop Gaming to promote the latter’s Audio Radar system that enables deaf and auditory disabled people by translating in-game audio into visual cues using LED light bars. The solution will be listed and sold on Logitech G's website.

This partnership extends on LOGI’s long history of socially inclusive product launches and marks the beginning of Logitech's "Start-Up for Good" initiative. In the past, LOGI had launched Logitech G Adaptive Gaming Kit for Access controller. The gaming kit was a collection of buttons and triggers for gamers with accessibility needs.

The Adaptive Gaming kit included two variable trigger controls, light touch buttons, configurable gaming mats with a hook and loop system, velcro ties to maximize mounting options and custom PS5 controller labels for players with disability. Logitech’s portfolio of products for players with disability not only highlights the company’s thoughtfulness but also provides LOGI with a greater and more niched customer base.

Innovative Product Portfolio Aids Logitech

Logitech is navigating the computer peripheral market with innovative product launches. In the past year, LOGI has launched a number of innovative audio equipment that includes EVERBOOM portable speaker with 360° sound, EPICBOOM bluetooth speaker, Logitech G ASTRO A50 X LIGHTSPEED wireless headset, Zone Wireless 2 headsets for work and softwares like Streamline plugin for Loupedeck users.

Alongside its audio portfolio, LOGI has also enriched its consumer electronic portfolio, including gaming products and office work accessories. Logitech has stormed the gaming market with LIGHTSPEED Gaming Mouse, Logitech G515 next generation gaming keyboard and PRO X 60 Gaming Keyboard.

So far this year, Logitech contributed the webcam market with its AI-powered USB conference camera MeetUp 2, other webcams, including MX Brio/MX Brio 705 for Business and Mevo Core 4K camera. For the office electronic accessories market, LOGI launched the Casa Pop-Up Desk, Signature Slim K950, Slim Combo and Slim Combo for Business keyboards.

LOGI Broadens Its Customer Base

Logitech is also rolling out products targeted at the customers of other major companies. LOGI dedicated an entire lineup of products for Apple’s AAPL Mac under the brand Logi for Mac products. Logitech has also designed its offerings to be compatible with Microsoft MSFT and Intel’s INTC products.

To gain market share among Apple users, LOGI has enhanced the compatibility of its product lineup with Mac OS and iPadOS. Logitech has launched dedicated macOS keyboards for the Apple ecosystem. LOGI’s portfolio for Mac users includes MX Anywhere 3S keyboards, MX Keys S, MX Keys S Combo, MX Keys Mini and Ergo Series Wave Keys.

In the past couple of years, LOGI has certified its peripherals to work seamlessly with Microsoft and Intel products. LOGI gained certifications from these industry leaders for its peripherals. LOGI has certified its Sight AI Camera from Microsoft Teams. Logitech also verified its mouse and keyboard for Intel Evo laptops that meet strict requirements for reliability, interoperability and security.

With all these innovative products in place, Logitech expects fiscal 2025 sales in the band of $4.39-$4.47 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2025 revenues is pegged at $4.43 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 3.11%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimates for LOGI’s fiscal 2025 earnings is pegged at $4.63, suggesting year-over-year growth of 8.9%.

What Should Investors Do?

Logitech is warding off the macroeconomic headwinds with innovative products launches and is on the path of recovery. LOGI is also fairly valued at present with Zacks’ Value Score of B.

Considering all these factors, we suggest investors to retain this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

