Logitech price target lowered to $81 from $88 at Loop Capital

Loop Capital analyst Ananda Baruah lowered the firm’s price target on Logitech (LOGI) to $81 from $88 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. Shares sold off last week after higher OpEx dollars for the September quarter, talk of increased R&D investment into calendar 2025, and lower gross margin guidance for the December quarter, but Loop says Logitech could very well be at the bottom regarding trough EPS run-rate of “$4.50-ish,” the analyst tells investors in a research note. The focus remains on Console & Mobile, Active Play, and B2B expansion, as well as normalizing share across various geographies, the firm adds.

