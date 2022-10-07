Logitech (LOGI) to Launch Sight Camera for Hybrid Meetings

Logitech International SA LOGI recently unveiled an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered tabletop camera — Logitech Sight — to make hybrid work meetings more equitable for remote workers. The company stated that the AI camera has been professionally designed to provide an "at the table" experience to remote participants when they are attending conferences with their in-office colleagues.

Sight works with a front-of-room camera, Rally Bar or Rally Bar Mini, to intelligently capture the best perspective of the meeting attendees and naturally track their conversations and nonverbals. It features dual 4K cameras and seven beamforming microphones and is easily installable with included mounts and integrated cable management. The camera’s backward compatibility with Rally Bar and Rally Bar Mini ensures that information technology (IT) professionals can conveniently deploy the camera with their existing video bars.

Logitech’s camera integrates with leading platforms like Microsoft Teams, Zoom and Google Meet and utilizes hybrid-friendly meeting layout features like Zoom Smart Gallery and Microsoft Teams’ dynamic view. The camera is managed by Logitech Sync, a secure, cloud-based device management platform that allows IT admins to manage and monitor Logitech meeting room devices at scale.

Logitech International S.A. Price and Consensus

Logitech International S.A. price-consensus-chart | Logitech International S.A. Quote

With the Sight AI camera, Logitech intends to aid remote participants to see and hear more clearly, bridging the gap between hybrid teams. It will further improve employee participation and engagement, making virtual collaboration more inclusive.

Post-launch, Sight will enable Logitech RightSight, a camera control technology that automatically moves the lens and adjusts zoom to ensure that meeting participants are always in view and optimally pictured on-screen. It also features Smart Switching that selects the best view between tabletop and front-of-room camera, intuitively switching between camera views of in-person interactions.

Logitech’s Sight will be made available globally at the manufacturer's suggested retail price of $1,999 in mid-2023.

Logitech has been benefiting from elevated demand for its products in the Gaming, Creativity & Productivity, and Video Collaboration units. Its continued focus on bolstering cloud-based video conferencing services is aiding it to robustly expand its client base.

In January, Logitech launched the Universal Stylus Initiative-supported digital Pen designed for K-12 students and educators. The company stated that it is a pixel-precise rechargeable pen certified for Works With Chromebook. In the same month, the company’s Logitech For Creators brand launched a premium streaming light, Litra Glow, to counter the problems of harsh shadows and eye fatigue caused due to long hours of streaming under artificial lighting.

The growing adoption of new mobile platforms in both mature and emerging markets is fueling the demand for the company’s peripherals and accessories. Logitech’s expanding partner base that includes Google, Microsoft and Zoom Video is key to its top-line performance. Buyouts like Streamlabs, a leading tool provider for professional streamers, and ASTRO Gaming, a popular console gaming headset maker are major positives.



Shares of the company have declined 46.4% in the past year.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Logitech currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Some better-ranked stocks from the broader Computer and Technology sector are Keysight Technologies KEYS, Digi International DGII and Baidu BIDU, each flaunting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Keysight's fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings has been revised 10 cents north to $1.99 per share over the past 60 days. For fiscal 2022, earnings estimates have moved 30 cents north to $7.47 per share in the past 60 days.



KEYS’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 9.32%. Shares of the company have climbed 4.2% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Digi’s fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings has increased by 2 cents to 42 cents per share over the past 60 days. For fiscal 2022, earnings estimates have moved 3.2% up to $1.61 per share in the past 30 days.



DGII's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 28.6%. Shares of the company have increased 78.3% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Baidu's third-quarter 2022 earnings has been revised 46 cents southward to $2.51 per share over the past 60 days. For 2022, earnings estimates have moved 16.2% north to $9.16 per share in the past 60 days.



Baidu's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 58.1%. Shares of BIDU have slumped 24.3% in the past year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.