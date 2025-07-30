Logitech (LOGI) Q1 Revenue Rises 5%

Key Points Revenue (GAAP) grew 5% to $1.15 billion, but missed analyst expectations by about $69 million (GAAP).

Non-GAAP earnings per share rose 12% to $1.26, falling short of the $1.30 non-GAAP estimate.

Non-GAAP gross margin narrowed 1.2 percentage points, with tariff costs pressuring profits and further headwinds expected.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI), a leading global designer and manufacturer of computer peripherals and software, released its earnings for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, on July 29, 2025. The most important news was that while the company delivered year-over-year growth in both revenue and earnings per share, results came in below Wall Street expectations on both GAAP sales and non-GAAP profits. Reported revenue (GAAP) was $1.15 billion, about $69 million below the $1.22 billion analyst estimate for GAAP revenue. Non-GAAP earnings per share reached $1.26, missing the $1.30 consensus. Tariffs compressed gross margin and will present tougher challenges in future periods, even as non-GAAP operating margins improved. Overall, the period showed continued top-line and profit growth, but highlighted mounting cost pressures and a less certain outlook for near-term margins.

Metric Q1 FY26 (Three Months Ended June 30, 2025) Q1 FY26 Estimate Q1 FY25 (Three Months Ended June 30, 2024) Y/Y Change EPS (Non-GAAP) $1.26 $1.30 $1.13 12 % Revenue $1.15 billion $1.22 billion $1.09 billion 5.5 % Operating Income (Non-GAAP) $202 million $182 million 11.0 % Gross Margin (Non-GAAP) 42.1 % 43.3 % (1.2 pp) Cash Flow from Operations $125 million $176 million (29 %)

What Logitech International Does and Where It's Focusing

Logitech International designs and sells computer peripherals, including mice, keyboards, gaming devices, video collaboration equipment, and accessories for tablets and mobile devices. Its products are aimed at both consumers and businesses around the globe, serving needs that range from personal workspace tools to gaming and video conferencing.

The company's current focus spans several key areas. Product innovation and superior design remain central, and Logitech invests in sustainability to align with consumer and regulatory demands. Growth in new markets, especially the Asia Pacific region, and in business-to-business sales is another priority. Efficient supply chain management, including diversification from Chinese manufacturing, is also critical due to tariff exposure. Competitive strength is rooted in the breadth and reputation of its product portfolio, but cost controls and operational agility are top priorities in the current climate.

Quarter Highlights: Revenue Miss, Margin Squeeze, and Product Trends

The period brought growth, but not as much as the market had hoped. Revenue (GAAP) increased 5% compared to the prior-year period, yet still underperformed analyst forecasts. Non-GAAP earnings per share climbed 12%, but again missed the consensus. The company cited "robust" sales in both business and consumer channels, with video collaboration, webcams, and tablet accessories achieving double-digit sales increases. Video collaboration products, such as room cameras and conference devices, posted a 13% rise to $166.7 million (GAAP). Webcams, designed for remote work and content creators, grew 16% to $84.4 million (GAAP), and tablet accessories net sales (GAAP) increased 16% to $91.2 million. Gaming accessories rose modestly by 2% to $315.9 million, while keyboards and pointing devices were up 3% each. The "Other" segment—mainly speakers—fell 16%, marking the weakest spot in the portfolio.

Regionally, Asia Pacific was a highlight, benefiting from favorable consumer trends and stronger demand, while Europe showed slower sell-through after earlier inventory adjustments. Management underscored successful expansion in both business-to-business and consumer sales, aided by new product innovation and continued gains in market share in several segments. The company also emphasized the importance of its diversified manufacturing base, with ongoing efforts to reduce the percentage of U.S.-bound goods produced in China from 40% to 10% by year-end.

Gross margins (GAAP and non-GAAP) fell as tariffs hit cost of goods sold. The non-GAAP gross margin rate dropped 1.2 percentage points, reflecting a 200 basis-point cost burden from new tariffs, partly offset by U.S. price increases, which provided about 100 basis points of relief. Management warned that margin pressures could intensify in coming quarters as lower-cost inventory is used up and higher-tariff goods work through the system. Non-GAAP operating margin expanded by 0.8 percentage points, supported by operational cost discipline and focused investment in research and go-to-market activities. The company kept expenses in check, though share-based compensation rose.

Operating cash flow fell sharply compared to the prior year, mainly due to working capital shifts. Logitech ended the period with $1.49 billion in cash and returned $122 million to shareholders via repurchases.

Looking Ahead: Guidance and Investor Focus Areas

For Q2 FY2026, management forecast sales between $1,145 million and $1,190 million, representing growth of 3% to 7% in U.S. dollars. The outlook for non-GAAP operating income is $180 million to $200 million. No full-year guidance was provided, as executives cited ongoing uncertainty related to tariffs, policy changes, and underlying customer demand. Management said, "continued uncertainties in the operating environment" were behind their decision to not set annual targets.

Gross margin is expected to face higher pressure in the coming periods as pre-tariff inventory is depleted and newer, higher-cost supply moves through the sales pipeline. Investors should focus attention on how well the business manages pricing, further supply chain diversification, and cost control in the months ahead. Continued execution in core product categories and success in B2B channel expansion also remain important signals for future performance.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

