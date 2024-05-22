Logitech (LOGI) Launches the MeetUp 2 Conference Camera

Logitech SA LOGI recently unveiled the MeetUp 2, the second in its series of AI-powered USB conference cameras, following the introduction of the first-generation MeetUp in 2017.

The MeetUp 2, which is specifically designed to serve on-the-go and PC-based setups in huddle and small meeting rooms, is expected to see positive feedback from the market like its predecessor. The device features RightSight 2, which enables the camera to automatically focus on the active speaker. Moreover, the technology cancels out unwanted noise and balances echoes in enclosed rooms.

The device also allows the IT team to remotely monitor the device, update software and improve the efficiency of the device over time. The device is also designed to be compatible with Microsoft Teams, Zoom and Google Meet.

The MeetUp 2 joins Logitech’s range of conference cameras. The device will be available in three price variants and can be accessed globally through distributors and the Logitech website.

Logitech International S.A. Price and Consensus

Logitech International S.A. price-consensus-chart | Logitech International S.A. Quote

Growing Portfolio of Productivity Devices

The new Logitech MeetUp 2 adds to the long list of workplace-based productivity tools that Logitech has launched in the past year. The company has come up with MX Brio 705 for business. Other devices include the MX Keys S Combo, MX Keys S and MX Anywhere 3S. These keyboards were launched under Logitech’s Master Series and were aimed at software developers and creative professionals.

The company launched Zone 2 Wireless headphones in October 2023. The device featured AI for two-way, noise-free calling. LOGI also launched next-generation keyboards — Wave Keys and Wave Keys for Business — in the same month.

Additionally, the company recently launched Logitech Sight, an AI-powered tabletop companion camera designed with sustainability in mind, and has received certifications from Microsoft Teams and Zoom Room. Logitech's persistent effort to introduce innovative products can potentially boost sales in this segment.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, Logitech carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of LOGI have returned 41.7% over the past year.

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology sector are AppFolio APPF, Arista Networks ANET and Alphabet GOOGL, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AppFolio’s 2024 earnings per share has been revised upward by 13 cents to $3.97 in the past 30 days. Shares of APPF have surged 78.7% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ANET’s 2024 earnings per share has been revised upward by 43 cents to $7.92 in the past 30 days. Shares of ANET have surged 125.7% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Alphabet’s 2024 earnings per share has been revised upward by 80 cents to $7.57 in the past 30 days. Shares of GOOGL have jumped 45.1% in the past year.

Free – 5 Dividend Stocks to Fund Your Retirement

Zacks Investment Research has released a Special Report to help you prepare for retirement with 5 diverse stocks that pay whopping dividends. They cut across property management, upscale outlets, financial institutions, and a couple of strong energy producers.

5 Dividend Stocks to Include in Your Retirement Strategy is packed with unconventional wisdom and insights you won’t get from your neighborhood financial planner.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AppFolio, Inc. (APPF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.