Logitech (LOGI) Launches Streamlabs Plugin for Loupedeck

Logitech International’s LOGI Logitech G has introduced a new Streamlabs Desktop plugin, which allows users to connect its Loupedeck consoles with Streamlabs. This will enable users to utilize the Loupedeck Console to juggle audio adjustments, post management, greets and scene switches within Streamlabs.

Streamlabs Desktop Software serves as a dashboard solution for streamers to broadcast personalized content on various social media platforms. Streamers using Loupedeck devices, such as Loupedeck Live and Live S, when connected to Streamlabs, can now directly access its controls with customizable and fine-tuned Loupedeck dials.

When connected to Streamlabs, Loupedeck Live and Live S enable creators to customize preset controls, activating Streamlabs’ desktop commands to match their personal preferences and optimize their workflow. Furthermore, creators can fine-tune live-stream audio in real time using Loupedeck dials and check their livestream status on Loupedeck screens.

The Streamlabs plugin caters to both seasoned live streamers and newcomers. Even those with simple setups can benefit from Loupedeck's features, freeing up monitor space when operating on a single screen while accessing Scenes, Sources and Scene Collections on Loupedeck devices.

Logitech acquired Loupedeck in July 2023, expanding its portfolio in Gaming and Streaming. The acquisition is expected to enhance LOGI’s ability to provide customizable and contextual control experiences for the company’s full portfolio of devices, including the Logitech Software Roadmap solution.

Loupedeck offers deep native integrations with industry-leading creative software for photo editing, retouching, video editing, color grading design and streaming. Its custom consoles combine analog control with digital precision to offer power and flexibility to all creators. With this buyout, the company will leverage Loupedeck’s strong and growing developer community that will unveil advanced innovation, empowering streamers, creators and gamers.

The introduction of this new solution will enable Logitech to extend its product offerings toward the untapped market. The launch of the Streamlabs plugin for Loupedeck is part of a series of product launches in the second quarter of 2024, which also included the Wave Keys Keyboards, Logitech G PRO X TKL LIGHTSPEED Gaming Keyboard, Logitech G PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2 Gaming Mouse and the latest generation of Yeti microphones.

Shares of Logitech have outperformed the Zacks Computer – Peripheral Equipment industry in the year-to-date (YTD) period. Shares of LOGI have gained 14.8% YTD compared with the Computer – Peripheral Equipment industry’s rise of 3.6%.

Logitech Focuses on Expanding Product Portfolio

The company intends to tap the high-potential market for accessories by pursuing innovation and expanding its product lines. The company has manufactured innovative offerings like the fastest performing mouse and keyboard switches, wireless mouse with longest battery and multi-device keyboards, among others.

Logitech’s sustained focus on introducing new and innovative products might boost sales and somewhat offset the negative impact of the weakened demand for PC peripheral products. In 2020 and 2021, LOGI benefited from the elevated demand for its Video Collaboration, PC Webcams, Keyboards & Combos and Pointing Device tools, mainly driven by the heightening of work-from-home and learn-from-home trends.

However, the weakening global economy amid ongoing macroeconomic and geopolitical issues enhanced global recessionary concerns, thereby prompting enterprises to postpone their large IT spending plan. Furthermore, continued industry layoffs due to growing recessionary concerns are hampering the demand for PC peripheral products by organizations.

The aforementioned factors are hurting Logitech’s financial performance. In first-quarter fiscal 2024, the company’s revenues and non-GAAP earnings per share declined 16% and 12%, respectively, on a year-over-year basis.

