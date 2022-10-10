Logitech (LOGI) & Herman Miller Unveil Vantum Gaming Chair

Logitech International SA‘s LOGI brand Logitech G recently strengthened its three-year-old partnership with MillerKnoll brand Herman Miller by introducing a unique performance gaming chair, Vantum.

With the performance sensibilities of Logitech G and the technical perfection of Herman Miller, Vantum offers advanced ergonomics, refined aesthetics and unlimited versatility. Vantum is designed to provide the right level of compensation during posture variation and traditional gaming micro-movements, which naturally aligns a gamer's body in characteristically forward, active, upright positions, ideal for fast reaction time, increased focus and maximum comfort.

Logitech’s new release is the first to provide a thoracic support pad, made of a high-performance acetal, meaning the upper back, neck and head are properly supported when a gamer is in a relaxed position. Vantum’s headrest and thoracic support ensure that gamers can relieve pressure buildup and regain focus when needed during long hours of playing. Its PostureFit system provides adjustable support to the lower back and reinforces the pelvis region while preventing slouching and fatigue when a player is sitting.

The new Logitech product further features numeric feedback that is included on the tilt adjustments to ensure gamers easily identify and recall their preferred settings.

Logitech’s new chair is currently available for $995 with three different color options: Polar, Flare and Obsidian. It has a 12-year warranty and can be purchased from Herman Miller retail locations and hermanmiller.com/gaming.

Logitech has been benefiting from elevated demand for its products in the Gaming, Creativity & Productivity, and Video Collaboration units. Its continued focus on bolstering cloud-based video conferencing services is aiding it to robustly expand its client base.

Last week, Logitech introduced an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered tabletop camera, Logitech Sight, to make hybrid work meetings more equitable for remote workers. The AI camera has been professionally designed to provide an "at the table" experience to remote participants when they are attending conferences with their in-office colleagues.

In January, Logitech launched the Universal Stylus Initiative-supported digital Pen designed for K-12 students and educators. The company stated that it is a pixel-precise rechargeable pen certified for Works With Chromebook. In the same month, the company’s Logitech For Creators brand launched a premium streaming light, Litra Glow, to counter the problems of harsh shadows and eye fatigue caused by long hours of streaming under artificial lighting.

The growing adoption of new mobile platforms in both mature and emerging markets is fueling the demand for the company’s peripherals and accessories. Logitech’s expanding partner base that includes Google, Microsoft and Zoom Video is key to its top-line performance. Buyouts like Streamlabs, a leading tool provider for professional streamers, and ASTRO Gaming, a popular console gaming headset maker are major positives.

