Logitech (LOGI) Avails Keyboard Cases, Crayon for 10th Gen iPad

Logitech International SA LOGI recently announced the availability of three of its signature keyboard cases — Combo Touch, Slim Folio, Rugged Folio — and Crayon digital pencil for the new iPad (10th generation).

Logitech’s Combo Touch is a detachable backlit keyboard case with a trackpad and Smart Connector for the 7th, 8th, 9th, & 10th generation iPad, 3rd generation iPad Air and the 10.5-inches iPad Pro. It enables new levels of versatility with a precision trackpad that allows users to use Multi-Touch gesture controls, including swipe, pinch, and double-tap.

The Combo Touch case easily connects to the iPad through Smart Connector, eliminating the need for a separate battery, on/off switch, or Bluetooth pairing, and offers front, back and corner protection. It features four use modes, Type, View, Sketch and Read, and has backlit keys that automatically adjust to any environment with 16 levels of brightness. Further, its built-in holder stores Logitech Crayon or Apple Pencil, making it easily available to hand-write notes, sketch drawings, or markup documents directly on the iPad.

Logitech’s Slim Folio offers a comfortable typing experience with its full-size keyboard for the 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th, & 10th generation iPad, and 3rd generation iPad Air. This all-in-one case is easy to use and carry around, while keeping the iPad safe from bumps and scratches. It offers two locked viewing angles for versatile use. In Type Mode, Slim Folio holds the iPad at a 58° angle, which is perfect for comfortable typing and if the case is collapsed, Slim Folio holds the iPad at a 10° angle, which is optimal for viewing shows, handwriting notes and drawing.

The Slim Folio case also comes with a built-in holder for storing the Logitech Crayon or Apple Pencil. It uses advanced Bluetooth Low Energy wireless for a reliable, energy-efficient connection that does not drop between the iPad and the keyboard. Once connected, the keyboard automatically connects every time the user switches into Type Mode. It is powered by two replaceable coin cell batteries and a smart-power management system. Logitech’s Slim Folio can be used for up to three years without needing to replace the batteries.

Rugged Folio is Logitech's most durable keyboard case line with proprietary shock-absorbent technology. This ultra-protective full-size keyboard case comes with a heavy drop protection capability, which exceeds military standard tests.

Powered by Smart Connector, it is designed for the 7th, 8th, 9th & 10th generation iPad and features four use modes: Type, View, Sketch and Read. It also has a built-in holder for storing Logitech Crayon or Apple Pencil but has no backlit keys.

The case comes with a durable, high-performance membrane, which seals in the keyboard, protecting it from spilled drinks, working-lunch crumbs and other daily mishaps. When an accident does occur, the keyboard can be safely wiped clean.

Logitech’s Crayon is a versatile, pixel-precise digital pencil powered by Apple Pencil Technology for all iPad models, including iPad Pro, iPad Air, and the iPad 10th generation, with USB-C ports for reliable charging. It gives up to 7 hours of writing time on a single charge and shuts off automatically after 30 minutes of idle time to save battery.

Used for sketching, writing and annotating, Crayon can be connected to an iPad instantly with no complex Bluetooth pairing or other delays. The digital pencil has a smart tip that dynamically adjusts line weight as the user naturally writes just like a regular pencil.

Logitech’s Combo Touch, Slim Folio and Crayon are estimated to be available in October 2022 for $159.99, $99.99 and $69.99, respectively, while Rugged Folio is likely to be available in November 2022 for $139.99 at logitech.com and apple.com.

Logitech has been benefiting from elevated demand for its products in the Gaming, Creativity & Productivity, and Video Collaboration units. Its continued focus on bolstering cloud-based video conferencing services is aiding it to robustly expand its client base.

Recently, the company’s Logitech G brand strengthened its three-year-old partnership with MillerKnoll brand, Herman Miller, with the introduction of a unique performance gaming chair, Vantum. Vantum is designed to provide the right level of compensation during posture variation and traditional gaming micro-movements, which naturally aligns a gamer's body in characteristically forward, active, upright positions, ideal for fast reaction time, increased focus and maximum comfort.

Earlier this month, Logitech introduced an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered tabletop camera, Logitech Sight, to make hybrid work meetings more equitable for remote workers. The AI camera has been professionally designed to provide an "at the table" experience to remote participants when they are attending conferences with their in-office colleagues.

In January, Logitech launched the Universal Stylus Initiative-supported digital Pen designed for K-12 students and educators. The company stated that it is a pixel-precise rechargeable pen certified for Works With Chromebook. In the same month, the company’s Logitech For Creators brand launched a premium streaming light, Litra Glow, to counter the problems of harsh shadows and eye fatigue caused by long hours of streaming under artificial lighting.

The growing adoption of new mobile platforms in both mature and emerging markets is fueling the demand for the company’s peripherals and accessories. Logitech’s expanding partner base, which includes Google, Microsoft and Zoom Video is key to its top-line performance. Buyouts like Streamlabs, a leading tool provider for professional streamers and ASTRO Gaming, a popular console gaming headset maker are major positives.

