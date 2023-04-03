Logitech (LOGI) and PLC Collaborate for Creative Design

Logitech LOGI entered a multi-faceted long-term partnership with the Michigan-based Pensole Lewis College ("PLC") of Business and Design to revolutionize the next generation of design with the help of advanced technology tools.

Per the deal, Logitech will provide a bunch of technology equipment, including mouse, keyboards, headsets, and streaming cameras, to the college while collaborating and co-creating spaces for students to design innovative creatives and ideas.

The duo aims to develop a design curriculum for students, enabling them to scale their skills and creativity that will help them excel in future. Further, they will get the chance to connect with a network of Logitech design professionals who will serve as mentors and resources through this deal. They may also get internship opportunities at the company in future.

Recently, the partnership enabled PLC to launch its official podcast, Blacklights, for discussing on various industry topics with leading creative professionals from top brands.

Logitech International S.A. Price and Consensus

Logitech International S.A. price-consensus-chart | Logitech International S.A. Quote

Logitech has been benefiting from elevated demand for its products in the Gaming, Creativity & Productivity, and Video Collaboration units. Its continued focus on bolstering cloud-based video conferencing services is aiding it to robustly expand its client base.

A few days ago, Logitech launched Zone Learn, wired headsets designed for K-12 learners. It features comfort optimized for younger learners with smaller heads, durable architecture, and replaceable ear pads and cables. These new headsets, designed with a scalable fit, were built for a deeper, more sustained focus and long-term use to keep students in their learning zones.

In February, Logitech’s Logitech G revealed a new A30 Wireless Gaming Headset (The Mandalorian Edition) in collaboration with Lucasfilm Ltd. In a separate deal, the brand in collaboration with Playseat, a leading manufacturer and innovator of high-quality racing and gaming products, declared the global availability of its new racing cockpit for Logitech G Wheels and Pedals.

In January, Logitech unveiled its Brio 300 series, a line of compact, plug-and-play webcams with Full-HD 1080p resolution, auto light correction and a noise-reducing mic, for more natural and productive video call experiences at an attractive price.

Earlier in January, Logitech introduced Mevo Go, a new companion app in the Mevo ecosystem that provides creators with powerful features to experience the best solution in multicam streaming and recording.

The growing adoption of new mobile platforms in mature and emerging markets is fueling the demand for the company’s peripherals and accessories. Logitech’s expanding partner base, which includes Google, Microsoft and Zoom Video, is a key to its top-line performance. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LOGI’s fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 revenues is pegged at $895.2 million.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Logitech currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Shares of LOGI have plunged 36.4% in the past year.

Some top-ranked stocks from the broader Computer and Technology sector are Airbnb ABNB, Baidu BIDU and Fabrinet FN. While Baidu and Fabrinet currently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Airbnb carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Baidu’s first-quarter 2023 earnings has been revised 17 cents northward to $2.60 per share over the past 30 days. For 2023, earnings estimates have declined 0.8% to $11.53 per share over the past 30 days.



BIDU’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 45.5%. Shares of the company have gained 9.2% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Fabrinet's third-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings has been revised 7 cents upward to $1.90 per share over the past 60 days. For fiscal 2023, earnings estimates have moved north by 23 cents to $7.71 in the past 60 days.



FN’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, missing once, the average surprise being 5.1%. Shares of the company have jumped 7.1% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Airbnb’s first-quarter 2023 earnings has been revised northward from a loss of a penny to 14 cents per share over the past 60 days. For 2023, earnings estimates have moved up by 58 cents to $3.38 in the past 60 days.



ABNB's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 57.2%. Shares of the company have declined 29.3% in the past year.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fabrinet (FN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.