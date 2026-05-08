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Logitech Launches New $1.4 Bln Share Buyback Program

May 08, 2026 — 01:56 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Logitech International SA (LOGN.SW) on Friday announced a new three-year $1.4 billion share buyback program, which is set to commence on May 8.

"This $1.4 billion authorization, together with the $600 million previously approved in March 2025, aligns with the Company's stated capital allocation strategy to target share buybacks of $2 billion over a three-year period, as outlined at the 2025 Analyst and Investor Day," the company said in a statement.

Logitech also announced the completion of its previous $1.6 billion buyback, launched in July 2023, under which it repurchased 17.31 million shares, or 10% of its initial share capital.

Logitech shares closed at $103.21 on Thursday, down 0.20%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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