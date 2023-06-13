Logitech CEO Bracken Darrell Resigns

(RTTNews) - Logitech International (LOGI) Tuesday announced that CEO and President Bracken Darrell will be departing to pursue another opportunity.

Darrell's resignation as president, CEO, and as a member of Logitech's board of directors is effective today, but he will remain with the company over the coming month to ensure a seamless transition.

The company has appointed board member Guy Gecht as interim CEO while a global search of internal and external candidates is conducted.

"As an experienced CEO, and member of Logitech's board since 2019, Guy has a deep understanding of Logitech and its strategy, and is well-placed as interim CEO to oversee the continued execution of the company's strategy," said Wendy Becker, Logitech's chairperson of the board.

