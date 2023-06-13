News & Insights

Markets
LOGI

Logitech CEO Bracken Darrell Resigns

June 13, 2023 — 04:41 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Logitech International (LOGI) Tuesday announced that CEO and President Bracken Darrell will be departing to pursue another opportunity.

Darrell's resignation as president, CEO, and as a member of Logitech's board of directors is effective today, but he will remain with the company over the coming month to ensure a seamless transition.

The company has appointed board member Guy Gecht as interim CEO while a global search of internal and external candidates is conducted.

"As an experienced CEO, and member of Logitech's board since 2019, Guy has a deep understanding of Logitech and its strategy, and is well-placed as interim CEO to oversee the continued execution of the company's strategy," said Wendy Becker, Logitech's chairperson of the board.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LOGI

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.