Markets
LOGI

Logitech, Baidu Brain Join Hands To Launch New Logitech Voice M380 Wireless Mouse With Speech Input

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Logitech (LOGI), on Tuesday, announced a long-term partnership with Baidu Brain, beginning with the launch of its intuitive new Logitech Voice M380 Wireless Mouse with Speech Input in China.

The Logitech Voice M380 Wireless Mouse is powered by intelligent Baidu Speech technology from Baidu Brain and features the comfort, performance and quality that users expect in a Logitech mouse.

The company noted that the Logitech Voice M380 Wireless Mouse with Baidu Speech Input would be available exclusively in China beginning in April 2021. The suggested retail price for the mouse is 199 RMB, available in graphite, rose and off-white colors.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LOGI

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular