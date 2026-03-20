Logistics Stock Drops 34% After Accounting Error as $30 Million Stake Emerges

Key Points

Broad Bay Capital Management initiated a new position in Hub Group during the fourth quarter, buying up 714,000 shares.

The quarter-end position value increased by $30.42 million as a result of the new stake.

This marks a meaningful new position, representing 3% of fund AUM.

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Broad Bay Capital Management opened a new stake in Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) during the fourth quarter, acquiring 714,000 shares worth $30.42 million, according to a February 17, 2026, SEC filing.

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated February 17, 2026, Broad Bay Capital Management reported acquiring 714,000 shares of Hub Group during the fourth quarter. The position’s quarter-end value stood at $30.42 million, reflecting both the share acquisition and any price movement during the period.

What else to know

This was a new position for Broad Bay, representing roughly 3% of its reported 13F assets under management as of December 31, 2025.

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ:BATRK: $86.90 million (9.9% of AUM) NYSE:RKT: $80.29 million (9.2% of AUM) NASDAQ:APP: $67.50 million (7.7% of AUM) NASDAQ:CVCO: $66.93 million (7.6% of AUM) NYSE:AIR: $55.01 million (6.3% of AUM)

As of Friday, Hub Group shares were priced at $34.81, down 5.5% over the past year and well underperforming the S&P 500’s roughly 16% gain in the same period.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $3.73 billion Net Income (TTM) $105.02 million Dividend Yield 1.5% Price (as of Friday) $34.81

Company snapshot

Hub Group offers transportation and logistics management services, including intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, dedicated trucking, final mile, and international transportation, as well as warehousing and fulfillment solutions.

The firm generates revenue primarily by providing integrated freight, logistics, and supply chain solutions to a diverse customer base, leveraging owned and leased equipment and management infrastructure.

It serves a broad range of industries such as retail, consumer products, and durable goods, targeting companies seeking efficient and scalable logistics and transportation services across North America.

Hub Group, Inc. is a leading North American supply chain solutions provider with a focus on integrated freight and logistics services. The company combines a sizable owned and leased asset base with advanced logistics management to deliver end-to-end transportation solutions. Its diversified service offering and strong presence in key industries position it as a strategic partner for businesses requiring reliable, scalable logistics support.

What this transaction means for investors

Hub Group is facing some intense market whipslash after announcing in February it would need to delay its full fourth-quarter earnings release as it worked to restate its quarterly financial statements for the rest of the year “due to an error that resulted in the understatement of purchased transportation costs and accounts payable.” The firm also said there is no expected impact on total cash and cash equivalents or operating cash flow for any period, but shares faced immediate pressure and are now down about 34% since.



Importantly, the issue appears tied to timing and classification of costs rather than cash leakage. This type of accounting noise can compress multiples quickly, but it does not always impair the underlying economics of the business.



Operationally, the picture is mixed but not broken. Revenue is expected to land around $3.7 billion, slightly below $3.9 billion in the prior year, with intermodal volumes showing modest growth and logistics demand softening at the margins. In other words, this looks like a cyclical logistics business navigating a slower freight environment, not a structural collapse, and though Broad Bay made its bet before this all happened, it’s important for others to keep that in mind.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Atlanta Braves Holdings and Rocket Companies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.