Logistics Development Group Announces Board and Accounting Changes

Logistics Development Group (GB:LDG) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Logistics Development Group announces key board changes with Colin Kingsnorth and Mark Butcher joining as Non-Executive Directors, while Peter Nixon steps down. The company also shifts its accounting reference date to align with its investment manager’s funds, facilitating more efficient financial reporting. These strategic moves are expected to streamline operations and enhance governance.

For further insights into GB:LDG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.