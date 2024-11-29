News & Insights

Logistics Development Group Announces Board and Accounting Changes

November 29, 2024 — 08:02 am EST

Logistics Development Group (GB:LDG) has released an update.

Logistics Development Group announces key board changes with Colin Kingsnorth and Mark Butcher joining as Non-Executive Directors, while Peter Nixon steps down. The company also shifts its accounting reference date to align with its investment manager’s funds, facilitating more efficient financial reporting. These strategic moves are expected to streamline operations and enhance governance.

