Logista Integral’s Strategic Share Buyback for 2024-2026

Compania de Distribucion Integral Logista Holdings (ES:LOG) has released an update.

Logista Integral has acquired 109,600 of its own shares to meet the obligations of its Long-Term Variable Compensation Plan for 2024-2026, aimed at rewarding its executives and directors. This buyback aligns with its strategy to incentivize leadership and enhance shareholder value. The operation will resume under a Liquidity Contract with Banco de Santander.

For further insights into ES:LOG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.