Logista Integral’s Strategic Share Buyback for 2024-2026

November 15, 2024 — 06:04 am EST

Compania de Distribucion Integral Logista Holdings (ES:LOG) has released an update.

Logista Integral has acquired 109,600 of its own shares to meet the obligations of its Long-Term Variable Compensation Plan for 2024-2026, aimed at rewarding its executives and directors. This buyback aligns with its strategy to incentivize leadership and enhance shareholder value. The operation will resume under a Liquidity Contract with Banco de Santander.

