LogicMark (LGMK) Price Target Increased by 74,900.00% to 76.50

The average one-year price target for LogicMark (OTCPK:LGMK) has been revised to $76.50 / share. This is an increase of 74,900.00% from the prior estimate of $0.10 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $75.75 to a high of $78.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 665,117.39% from the latest reported closing price of $0.01 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in LogicMark. This is an decrease of 12 owner(s) or 57.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LGMK is 0.00%, an increase of 99.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 98.23% to 259K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

XTX Topco holds 237K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 20K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 98.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LGMK by 417.36% over the last quarter.

FCFMX - Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Advisor Group Holdings holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.