LogicMark Launches Next-Generation Guardian Alert 911 Plus Medical Alert Device

LogicMark launched the Guardian Alert 911 Plus, enhancing medical alerts with fall detection and no monthly fees for users.

Quiver AI Summary

LogicMark, Inc. has launched the next generation of its popular Guardian Alert 911 Plus medical alert device, enhancing accessibility and safety for individuals in the care economy. CEO Chia-Lin Simmons emphasized the company's commitment to providing affordable, easy-to-use technology without recurring monthly fees. The updated device features 4G LTE connectivity, built-in fall detection, and direct-to-911 calling, ensuring immediate assistance for users who may be unable to press a button during emergencies. Its sleek design aims to maintain the dignity of seniors and those with medical conditions. The Guardian Alert 911 Plus is now available for presale on the LogicMark website and through government contracts, reflecting the company's mission to empower people of all ages to live independently and safely.

Potential Positives

Launch of the next-generation Guardian Alert 911 Plus, enhancing the company's product offering in the personal emergency response systems market.

Introduction of advanced features such as fall detection and direct-to-911 calling, which address critical safety needs for aging adults.

Elimination of recurring monthly subscription fees, making the device more accessible to consumers regardless of income.

Inclusion of 4G LTE technology, ensuring users have access to emergency services anywhere within cellular range, promoting independence for aging adults.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of the new product does not address potential regulatory hurdles or compliance issues, which could hinder market entry or consumer trust.

While the product eliminates recurring monthly fees, it raises concerns about long-term sustainability for the company's revenue model, which traditionally relied on those recurring subscriptions.

The focus on affordability contrasts with the premium pricing that may be expected in the market for advanced medical alert devices, potentially affecting the perceived value and positioning of the product.

FAQ

What is the Guardian Alert 911 Plus medical alert device?

The Guardian Alert 911 Plus is an advanced medical alert device that features fall detection and direct-to-911 communication, ensuring safety for its users.

What are the key features of the Guardian Alert 911 Plus?

Key features include built-in fall detection, no monthly fees, direct-to-911 calling, and two-way voice communication, among others.

How does fall detection work in the Guardian Alert 911 Plus?

The device senses falls or sudden movements and automatically contacts 911, providing 24/7 protection even if the user is unable to press a button.

Why is there no monthly fee for the Guardian Alert 911 Plus?

LogicMark aims to provide accessible safety solutions for all ages, eliminating recurring subscription fees to make the device affordable for everyone.

Where can I purchase the Guardian Alert 911 Plus?

The Guardian Alert 911 Plus is available for presale on LogicMark's official website and through government contracts via the GSA.

$LGMK Insider Trading Activity

$LGMK insiders have traded $LGMK stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LGMK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

INVESTMENT FUND MANAGEMENT CORP. WINVEST has made 4 purchases buying 3,464,987 shares for an estimated $306,879 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$LGMK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 9 institutional investors add shares of $LGMK stock to their portfolio, and 7 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



LOUISVILLE, Ky., Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogicMark, Inc. (Nasdaq: LGMK) (the “Company”), a provider of personal emergency response systems (PERS), health communication devices, and technology for the growing care economy, today announced the launch of the next generation of Guardian Alert 911 Plus, its best-selling medical alert device.





"For LogicMark, innovation means accessibility,” commented Chia-Lin Simmons CEO. “We continue executing on our strategy to expand our footprint in the care economy, with products that are easy-to-use and available to a broad range of consumers. The product launch represents another step forward in our mission to provide compassionate, forward-thinking solutions. As we continue to innovate, we reinforce our leadership in delivering software and hardware solutions that combine cutting-edge technology with a deep commitment to improving lives."





“Our team is proud to introduce the next-generation Guardian Alert 911 Plus, an expansion of our product family designed to empower individuals in the care economy. By integrating advanced fall detection and eliminating recurring monthly subscriptions, we ensure that those who rely on medical alert devices most can maintain their independence and access essential technology, regardless of income. This latest product launch reflects our commitment to smart, intuitive solutions that prioritize both safety and affordability,” concluded Simmons.





The updated direct-to-911 medical alert device offers 4G LTE technology combined with fall detection and a smaller, more convenient form factor. Fall detection means the device will contact 911 24/7 with always-on protection, even if one is unable to press the button. Direct-to-911 communication provides users with immediate and easy two-way access to first responders at the press of a button in case of emergency. Many medical alert devices are bulky and intrusive to wear in daily life, whereas the Guardian Alert 911 Plus’ sleeker, more discreet design provides the dignity that device wearers deserve.









The Center for Disease Control and Prevention





reports that one in four adults over 65 fall each year. Falls detection is a necessity in medical alert devices, as in many cases device users are not able to press the button in an emergency. This technology senses falls or sudden movements and immediately calls for help. 4G LTE mobile technology ensures that users have access to help anywhere within range of the cellular network, even when outside of their homes, providing a critical level of independence and comfort for aging adults.





LogicMark’s enhanced solution ensures aging adults have continued access to industry-leading, lifesaving technology without the need for a subscription service. Guardian Alert 911 Plus addresses a critical gap in the market, delivering an affordable, innovative safety solution for aging adults and anyone with medical conditions, without recurring monthly fees. Traditional subscription models are often inaccessible to aging adults within this demographic. LogicMark believes that regardless of income, aging adults should have access to critical safety technology.















The Guardian Alert 911 Plus calls emergency services at the press of a button and features hands-free fall detection.







Caregivers and family members gain peace of mind knowing that those under their care can always seek help. The Guardian Alert 911 Plus offers:







Built-In Fall Free Detection



No Monthly Fees



Direct-to-911 Calling



Unlimited Access to First Responders



Two-Way Voice Communication – No Need for a Cell Phone



4G LTE “On-the-Go" Technology



Small Size – Easy-to-Wear



Up to 6 Days of Battery Life



Water-Resistant



Over-the-Air (OTA) Updates for Device Improvements







The next-generation Guardian Alert 911 Plus is available for presale on





www.logicmark.com





. The medical alert device will also be available via LogicMark’s





GSA contract





for government buyers.





Media Kit with images available





here





.







About LogicMark, Inc.







LogicMark, Inc. (Nasdaq: LGMK) is on a mission to let people of all ages lead a life with dignity, independence and the joy of possibility. LogicMark provides PERS, health communications devices, personal safety apps, services and technologies to create a Connected Care Platform.





LogicMark is dedicated to building a ‘Care Village’ with proprietary technology and creating innovative solutions for the care economy. A team of leading technologists with a deep understanding of IoT, AI and machine learning are passionately focused on understanding consumer needs. The company’s PERS technologies are sold through the United States Veterans Health Administration, dealers, distributors and direct-to-consumer. LogicMark has been awarded a contract by the U.S. General Services Administration that enables the company to distribute its products to federal, state, and local governments. To learn more, visit logicmark.com and investors.logicmark.com.







Contact:











logicmark@relativity.ventures









A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d442d12e-e0a6-4933-9f93-f11d378e2330





