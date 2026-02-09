Loews Corp. Bottom Line Rises In Q4

(RTTNews) - Loews Corp. (LTR.F) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $402 million, or $1.94 per share. This compares with $187 million, or $0.86 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.1% to $4.734 billion from $4.546 billion last year.

Loews Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $402 Mln. vs. $187 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.94 vs. $0.86 last year. -Revenue: $4.734 Bln vs. $4.546 Bln last year.

