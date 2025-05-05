Loews Corp. Bottom Line Falls In Q1

(RTTNews) - Loews Corp. (L) reported earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $370 million, or $1.74 per share. This compares with $457 million, or $2.05 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.2% to $4.494 billion from $4.231 billion last year.

Loews Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $370 Mln. vs. $457 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.74 vs. $2.05 last year. -Revenue: $4.494 Bln vs. $4.231 Bln last year.

