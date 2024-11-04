Loews Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for L

In trading on Monday, shares of Loews Corp. (Symbol: L) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $76.82, changing hands as low as $76.22 per share. Loews Corp. shares are currently trading off about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of L shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, L's low point in its 52 week range is $64.84 per share, with $83.53 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $75.87. The L DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.