LOCO's Growth Strategy: New Units, Customer Focus & Cost Efficiencies

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. LOCO is benefiting from expansion efforts, same-store sales growth and operational efficiencies. However, commodity inflation and concern regarding traffic remain woes for the company.

Factors Aiding LOCO’s Growth

El Pollo Loco plans to expand its footprint with 10 new restaurant openings in 2025. While California remains central to the brand’s history, the company is focusing on growth beyond its home state. Most of the upcoming locations will be in emerging markets, including Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, New Mexico, Texas and Washington, reflecting its strategic push into new territories to strengthen presence and customer base.



The company witnessed an increase in same-store sales in fourth-quarter 2024, driven by higher menu prices and a steady flow of customer traffic. This indicates strong brand loyalty and effective pricing strategies.



El Pollo Loco has taken a strategic approach to its cost-saving measures, ensuring that food quality and customer experience are enhanced throughout the process. The company made strategic hires, including a new chief development officer, to streamline operations and reduce unit build costs. These efforts are expected to improve franchise growth and financial performance in the coming years.



In 2025, the company, which shares space with Kura Sushi USA, Inc. KRUS, Potbelly Corporation PBPB and The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. STKS, aims to enhance customer satisfaction by strengthening service standards and accountability. To achieve this, LOCO has implemented a new customer-feedback system in partnership with a leading provider, enabling more effective benchmarking against industry peers and refining its closed-loop feedback process. By leveraging these insights, the company is focused on improving service speed, accuracy and consistency. Recognizing that superior customer service drives transaction growth and loyalty, it remains committed to optimizing the guest experience and sees significant potential for improvement in these areas.

Concerns

Increased competition in the quick-service restaurant space, particularly from national brands offering aggressive discounting and promotions, puts pressure on LOCO’s ability to maintain market share. Customers have been more price-sensitive, impacting transaction volumes.



Economic uncertainty and a cautious consumer spending environment are likely to weigh on discretionary spending, which might impact LOCO’s core customer base, further impacting traffic and sales growth.

