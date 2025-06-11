Lockheed's Unit Wins a Contract to Support the C-5M Super Galaxy Jets

Lockheed Martin Corporation’s LMT business unit, Aeronautics, recently secured a $56 million contract to support the C-5M Super Galaxy fleet. Per the terms of the deal, Lockheed will provide sustainment and logistical support services required for the C-5M fleet modified by the avionics modernization program and reliability enhancement and re-engining program. The award has been provided by the C-5 Galaxy Contracting Branch, Robins Air Force Base, GA.



The work related to this deal will be executed in Marietta, GA. The contract is expected to be completed by May 31, 2026.

Significance of LMT’s C-5M Galaxy Jets

LMT’s C-5M Super Galaxy, the modernized variant of C-5 Galaxy jets, is the U.S. Air Force’s largest and only strategic airlifter. It can carry more cargo over longer distances than any other aircraft and delivers twice the load capacity of other airlifters. C-5 has played a key role in major missions like the Yom Kippur War and Desert Storm and continues to serve as a vital part of U.S. military operations around the world.

Growth Opportunities for LMT Stock

Increasing warfare situations across the globe have been boosting the usage of military transport aviation for airlifting troops, medical evacuation, firefighting and rescue missions in harsh environments. This, in turn, has been bolstering the demand for jets like C-5M and also must have prompted the IMARC group to project that the global military transport aircraft market will witness a CAGR of 2.4% during the 2025-2033 period.



Such growth opportunities offered by the military transport aircraft market are likely to benefit jet manufacturers like Lockheed. The company’s product portfolio includes a handful of notable transport aircraft like the C-130 Hercules (and its various variants), the C-141 Starlifter, in addition to the family of C-5 Galaxy jets.

Opportunities for Other Defense Stocks

Other defense companies that are likely to benefit from the expanding global military transport aircraft market are discussed below.



The Boeing Company BA: Its C-17 Globemaster III boasts the ability to carry large equipment, supplies and troops directly to small airfields in harsh terrain anywhere in the world. It serves as the primary strategic lift aircraft for the U.S. Air Force for the global transport of troops and equipment.



The company has a long-term earnings growth rate of 18.1%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BA’s 2025 sales indicates year-over-year growth of 25.6%.



Embraer S.A. ERJ: Its C-390 Millennium is a new-generation military multi-mission transport aircraft with unrivaled mobility and operational flexibility in a single platform. This aircraft provides air forces with optimal fleet performance generated by a cost-effective combination of high availability and productivity.



The company boasts a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 150.60%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ERJ’s 2025 sales indicates year-over-year growth of 15.9%.



Airbus Group EADSY: Its C295 is a highly versatile tactical transport aircraft that is tailored for missions ranging from carrying troops and cargo, maritime patrol, airborne warning, surveillance and reconnaissance to signals intelligence, armed close air support, medical evacuation, VIP transport and airborne firefighting. Currently, more than 200 C295 jets are in operation globally.



The company has a long-term earnings growth rate of 4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EADSY’s 2025 sales indicates year-over-year growth of 10.4%.

LMT Stock’s Price Movement

In the past three months, shares of Lockheed have lost 2.3% against the industry’s 14.8% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

LMT’s Zacks Rank

Lockheed currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Boeing Company (BA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (ERJ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Airbus Group (EADSY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.