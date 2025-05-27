Lockheed Wins a $214M Contract to Aid Multiple Launch Rocket System

Lockheed Martin Corp. LMT recently won a $214.4 million contract for the recapitalization of the Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) into the M270A2 configuration. The work related to this contract will be executed in Camden, AR, and Grand Prairie, as well as New Boston, TX.



The contract is expected to be completed by Dec. 30, 2030. The deal has been given by the Army Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office, Redstone Arsenal, AL.

Significance of LMT's MLRS

Lockheed’s M270 Multiple Launch Rocket System provides rapid, long-range precision strikes with high mobility and shoot-and-scoot capability, boosting battlefield survivability. Its compatibility with HIMARS munitions streamlines logistics and supports interoperability with allied forces.



These features must have helped LMT secure significant contracts, including the latest one from the Pentagon. With more than 220 systems already fielded by the U.S. Army, the M270 reflects the strong demand that MLRS enjoys in the defense sector.

What Lies Ahead for Lockheed?

Rapidly increasing geopolitical tensions worldwide and heightened regional conflicts in different parts of the globe have prompted nations to bolster their defense capabilities over the last decade. Since missiles constitute a large share of a nation’s defense arsenals, countries are investing heftily in advanced missile systems for deterrence and defense.



This is likely to have led the Mordor Intelligence firm to predict that the global missile and missile defense systems market will witness a CAGR of 5% during the 2025-2030 period. Such growth opportunities offered by the aforementioned market should bode well for Lockheed, a prominent missile manufacturer.



Notably, LMT’s Missiles and Fire Control unit, a recognized developer of high-performance missiles, pursues business in more than 50 nations globally. Some of its major products are the Patriot Advanced Capability-3, Terminal High Altitude Area Defense, Spike NLOS, Guided MLRS and Precision Strike Missile.

Prospects for LMT’s Peers

Other defense companies that are likely to enjoy the perks of the expanding global missile and missile defense systems market have been discussed below:



The Boeing Company BA: For almost 25 years, the company has been providing air and missile defense systems to the United States, its allies and international partners. Its offerings include the Avenger Air Defense System, Aegis Ballistic Missile Defense and Ground-Based Midcourse Defense.



Boeing boasts a long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate of 17.9%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BA’s 2025 sales implies growth of 25.6% from the 2024 reported figure.



Northrop Grumman NOC: The company provides high-speed, long-range strike weapons like the AARGM-ER, which is a supersonic, air-launched tactical missile system. It also develops and manufactures warheads, fuses, advanced high-speed propulsion systems and other missile components.



Northrop has a long-term earnings growth rate of 3.3%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NOC’s 2025 sales indicates growth of 2.8% from the prior-year reported figure.



RTX Corporation RTX: It is known for its missile defense systems, such as the Patriot and SM-6, which are in high demand globally. The company also has a handful of combat-proven missiles in its product portfolio, such as the TOW missile, Guidance Enhanced Missile, the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System, Tomahawk and Standard Missile 2.



The company’s long-term earnings growth rate is 9.3%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RTX’s 2025 sales indicates year-over-year growth of 4.2% from the 2024 reported figure.

LMT Stock Price Movement

In the past three months, Lockheed’s shares have gained 4.1% compared with the industry’s growth of 8%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

LMT’s Zacks Rank

Lockheed currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

