Lockheed Martin's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in LMT usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 18 extraordinary options activities for Lockheed Martin. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 33% leaning bullish and 38% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $156,960, and 16 are calls, amounting to $810,029.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $475.0 and $600.0 for Lockheed Martin, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Lockheed Martin's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Lockheed Martin's whale trades within a strike price range from $475.0 to $600.0 in the last 30 days.

Lockheed Martin Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LMT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $1.8 $1.75 $1.8 $600.00 $190.3K 5.0K 1.7K LMT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $6.5 $5.7 $6.2 $520.00 $124.6K 46 214 LMT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/16/24 $66.9 $66.2 $66.55 $495.00 $99.8K 361 59 LMT CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $1.7 $1.65 $1.7 $600.00 $76.1K 5.0K 2.4K LMT CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $59.5 $58.2 $59.5 $510.00 $47.6K 291 10

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin is the world's largest defense contractor and has dominated the Western market for high-end fighter aircraft since it won the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program in 2001. Lockheed's largest segment is aeronautics, which derives upward of two-thirds of its revenue from the F-35. Lockheed's remaining segments are rotary and mission systems, mainly encompassing the Sikorsky helicopter business; missiles and fire control, which creates missiles and missile defense systems; and space systems, which produces satellites and receives equity income from the United Launch Alliance joint venture.

Where Is Lockheed Martin Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 920,700, the price of LMT is down by -0.52%, reaching $560.29. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 61 days from now. What The Experts Say On Lockheed Martin

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $559.0.

An analyst from Barclays persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Lockheed Martin, maintaining a target price of $505. An analyst from Susquehanna persists with their Positive rating on Lockheed Martin, maintaining a target price of $565. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Lockheed Martin with a target price of $525. Showing optimism, an analyst from Deutsche Bank upgrades its rating to Buy with a revised price target of $600. Showing optimism, an analyst from RBC Capital upgrades its rating to Outperform with a revised price target of $600.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.

