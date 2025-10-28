Lockheed Martin (WBAG:LMT) Price Target Increased by 11.54% to 464.30

The average one-year price target for Lockheed Martin (WBAG:LMT) has been revised to € 464,30 / share. This is an increase of 11.54% from the prior estimate of € 416,27 dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of € 371,90 to a high of € 566,45 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.41% from the latest reported closing price of € 395,45 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,625 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lockheed Martin. This is an decrease of 69 owner(s) or 1.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LMT is 0.39%, an increase of 8.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.04% to 196,305K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 7,848K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,032K shares , representing a decrease of 2.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LMT by 18.36% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,535K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,439K shares , representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LMT by 6.30% over the last quarter.

SCHD - Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF holds 6,027K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,487K shares , representing an increase of 8.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LMT by 21.40% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,918K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,821K shares , representing an increase of 1.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LMT by 6.34% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,885K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,865K shares , representing an increase of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LMT by 7.29% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.