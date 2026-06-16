Is Lockheed Martin Strengthening Its Sonar Defense Capabilities?

Lockheed Martin LMT is strengthening its sonar capabilities through advanced underwater surveillance technologies, next-generation anti-submarine warfare systems and continued support for naval modernization programs. As demand for enhanced maritime security rises, the company is expanding its sonar portfolio to support the U.S. Navy and allied nations in detecting and tracking underwater threats.



The growing focus on underwater warfare has increased the need for sophisticated sonar systems capable of improving threat detection, seabed mapping and maritime domain awareness. Modern naval operations increasingly rely on advanced sonar-equipped submarines and surface ships to identify quieter underwater threats and strengthen anti-submarine warfare readiness.



LMT continues to enhance its undersea warfare offerings through advanced Sound Navigation and Ranging (Sonar) technologies. The company plays a critical role in developing and integrating sonar systems that support submarine and surface ship missions, enabling better underwater surveillance, target tracking and situational awareness.



A major example of LMT’s sonar strength is its Acoustic Rapid Commercial Off-the-shelf Insertion system, a widely used submarine sonar platform deployed across the U.S. Navy submarine fleet. ARCI improves sonar processing performance by rapidly integrating commercial technologies, enhancing submarine detection and acoustic surveillance capabilities.



The company’s Rotary and Mission Systems business supports next-generation sonar engineering, development and production to modernize naval undersea defense. LMT recently secured a $223.9 million U.S. Navy contract modification for sonar system engineering, design, development and production support, underscoring strong demand for its advanced undersea warfare technologies.



Overall, through advanced sonar integration, submarine warfare expertise and continued modernization support, LMT is strengthening its position in the growing undersea defense market.

Other Stocks to Keep on the Watchlist

Other aerospace and defense companies expanding their sonar and underwater warfare capabilities are discussed below:



RTX Corporation RTX: Through its Raytheon unit, the company develops advanced sonar systems for naval applications, including the AN/AQS-20C mine-hunting sonar suite and the AN/ASQ-235 Airborne Mine Neutralization System.



Northrop Grumman Corporation NOC: It provides integrated sonar solutions for submarines and surface ships, enhancing anti-submarine warfare capabilities. It also provides a high-performance minehunting system AQS-24B/C, which offers significantly improved image resolution and real-time sonar processing.

The Zacks Rundown for LMT

Shares of LMT have risen 10.7% in the past year compared with the industry’s 3.6% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company shares are trading at a discount on a relative basis, with its forward 12-month Price/Earnings being 17.14X compared with its industry’s average of 32.69X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LMT’s 2026 and 2027 earnings has moved south over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

LMT stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.