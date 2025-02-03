Lockheed Martin Secures $551 Mln Contract For Submarine Electronic Warfare Systems From US Navy

(RTTNews) - Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, based in Syracuse, New York, has secured a $551.01 million contract from the U.S. Navy. This contract, which includes cost-plus-incentive-fee, fixed-price incentive, and firm-fixed-price terms, is for engineering and technical support, as well as the production of AN/BLQ-10 electronic warfare systems for both new-construction and in-service submarines. The contract is indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity in nature, the U.S. department of defense said in a statement.

The contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $1.37 billion. Work will be performed in Syracuse, New York, and is expected to be completed by January 2030.

In addition, Lockheed Martin Space, Littleton, Colorado, was awarded an $86,700,000 cost-plus-incentive-fee, undefinitized contract action for the procurement and delivery of advanced payload modules. Work is expected to be completed on September 30, 2027, once the contract is definitized.

Separately, Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Moorestown, New Jersey, was awarded a $24.98 million cost-plus-incentive-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-23-C-5123 for in-service AEGIS sustainment, system integration, and product documentation and support. Work will be performed in Moorestown, New Jersey, and is expected to be completed December 2025.

