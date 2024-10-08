Lockheed Martin Secures $1.2B Contract for Trident Fleet Support

Lockheed Martin Corporation LMT has secured a $1.17 billion contract to provide crucial fleet support for the Trident II Strategic Weapon System. Per the terms of the deal, Lockheed Martin will offer shipboard integration as well as support the development of navigation subsystems for the Trident II missile.



Most of the work under this contract will take place in Mitchel Field, NY. The award has been provided by the Strategic Systems Programs, Washington, DC. The deal is expected to be completed by Sept. 29, 2031.

What’s Favoring LMT?

With countries worldwide enhancing their defense capabilities, spending on advanced military arms and ammunition has been rapidly increasing. This also includes growing investments in missiles and missile systems, which are crucial for warfare missions. Lockheed Martin, as a prominent manufacturer of missiles and missile defense systems, has thus been witnessing a steady flow of orders for its combat-proven missiles from the Pentagon and other U.S. allies. The latest contract win is an example of that.



LMT's Trident II D5 is one of the most advanced ballistic missiles available. It's a three-stage missile that uses solid fuel and is guided by an internal system. The missile can travel up to 4,000 nautical miles and can carry multiple warheads that can hit different targets independently.



Such notable features of the aforementioned missiles of Lockheed Martin are likely to have been boosting their demand, which is further evident from the latest contract win.

LMT’s Growth Prospects

Rising military conflicts, terrorism and border disputes have led nations to increase their focus on national security, particularly on missile and missile defense systems, backed by the rapid development of advanced missile technologies over the last decade.



This is likely to have prompted Mordor Intelligence to forecast a compound annual growth rate of 5% for the global missiles and missile defense systems market during the 2024-2029 time period.



This should benefit Lockheed Martin, with its Missile and Fire Control unit being a recognized developer of high-performance missiles. The unit pursues business in more than 50 countries worldwide. Some of its major programs are the Patriot Advanced Capability-3 and Terminal High Altitude Area Defense air and missile defense programs as well. Its prominent missiles include the Precision Strike Missile, Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile and Long Range AntiShip Missile.

Prospects of LMT’s Peers

Other defense companies that are likely to enjoy the perks of the expanding global missiles and missile system market have been discussed below.



Northrop Grumman Corporation NOC: Northrop Grumman provides high-speed, long-range strike weapons like the AARGM-ER, which is a supersonic, air-launched tactical missile system. It also develops and builds advanced missile defense technology, ranging from command systems to directed energy weapons, advanced munitions and powerful sensors.



The company’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 8.7%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NOC’s 2024 sales indicates year-over-year growth of 5.4%.



RTX Corporation RTX: It is well known for its missile defense systems like the Patriot and SM-6, which are in high demand globally. RTX also provides advanced sensors and interceptors to identify, track and defeat threats as part of a layered missile defense.



The company’s long-term earnings growth rate is 10.4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RTX’s 2024 sales indicates year-over-year growth of 7%.



The Boeing Company BA: It manufactures various missile defense systems, including the Ground-based Midcourse Defense, Aegis Ballistic Missile Defense and Avenger. Boeing-built and supported air and missile defense systems have been protecting its customers for nearly 25 years against threats ranging from intercontinental ballistic missiles to hostile aircraft.



The company has a long-term earnings growth rate of 21.3%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BA’s 2025 sales indicates year-over-year growth of 22.6%.

LMT Stock’s Price Movement

Shares of LMT have gained 32.3% in the past three months compared with the industry’s 10.2% growth.



LMT’s Zacks Rank

LMT currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

