Lockheed Martin (LMT) Wins $261.4M Contract for F-35 Jets

Lockheed Martin Corporation LMT recently clinched a modification contract involving the F-35 family of the fleet. The deal has been awarded by the Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, MD.

Details of the Deal

Valued at $261.4 million, the contract is expected to be complete by May 2026. The contract involves the procurement of long-lead-time materials, parts and components for the production of 17 F-35C aircraft for the Navy, 17 F-35A aircraft and 17 F-35B aircraft for non-U.S. Department of Defense participants.

The majority of the work related to this deal will be performed in Fort Worth, TX.

F-35 to Remain a Growth Driver

The recent tiff between Russia and Ukraine led to nations increasing their defense spending on military equipment and arsenals to strengthen their defense systems. In this context, military aircraft with multi-mission capabilities make an integral part of any efficient defense system.

Hence, it is imperative to mention that Lockheed Martin enjoys a dominant position in the global military aircraft space with its F-35 fleet as the stealth aircraft boasts features that make it an ideal choice for many nations. Moreover, LMT’s constant effort to modernize and upgrade the aircraft with advanced technologies to enhance its capabilities to meet the current warfare needs continues to significantly boost its demand.

The F-35 program remained the largest revenue generator for its Aeronautics business unit and accounted for 68% of Aeronautics’ net sales in 2021. Additionally, Lockheed Martin delivered 142 aircraft in 2021 as compared with 120 delivered in 2020. The stealth aircraft is projected to continue to witness an upswing in its demand as the U.S. Government’s current inventory objective is pegged at 2,456 aircraft for the U.S. Air Force.

Due to remarkable features, which are well-suited for any military mission, Lockheed Martin continues to witness a steady inflow of orders involving the F-35 jet. The latest contract win is a testament to that. This, in turn, shall bolster LMT’s revenues from the military aircraft arena.

Growth Prospects

Per Mordor Intelligence projections, the global military aircraft market is expected to witness a CAGR of more than 4% over the 2022-2031 period. Such projections exemplify immense opportunities for Lockheed Martin, with an already established position in the military aircraft market, to further reap the benefits of the expanding market.

Prominent defense majors that are involved in the manufacturing of military aircraft and can enjoy the perks of the military aircraft market’s growth trends are Northrop Grumman NOC, Airbus Group EADSY and Textron TXT.

Since its inception, Northrop Grumman has been a pioneer in the development of manned aircraft. From fighter jets and stealth bombers to surveillance and electronic warfare, Northrop Grumman has been providing manned solutions to customers worldwide. It has built some of the world’s most advanced aircraft, ranging from the innovative B-2 Spirit stealth bomber to the game-changing E-2D Advanced Hawkeye.

Northrop Grumman has a long-term earnings growth rate of 6.2%. NOC shares have appreciated 38.4% in the past year.

Airbus Group’s military aircraft comprises the A400M, the C295 tactical transporter, the new-generation A330 Multi Role Tanker Transport and the Eurofighter, the most modern swing-role fighter ever conceived.

Airbus Group’s long-term earnings growth rate is pegged at 12.4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate forEADSY’s2022 sales indicates year-over-year growth of 9.7% from the prior-year reported figure.

Textron’s military aircraft includes the Beechcraft T-6 training aircraft and the Beechcraft AT-6 light attack aircraft. The company also manufactures the Beechcraft Model 18 light bomber, the T-44 and T-34 training aircraft and the T-1A jet trainer.

Textron boasts a long-term earnings growth rate of 11.8%. TXT stock has rallied 19.7% in the past year.

Price Movement

In the past year, shares of LockheedMartin have rallied 20.5% against the industry’s fall of 34%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank

Lockheed Martin currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

