Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stock Moves -1.09%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Lockheed Martin (LMT) closed at $576.06, marking a -1.09% move from the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 2.06%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.76%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.39%.

The stock of aerospace and defense company has risen by 20.44% in the past month, leading the Aerospace sector's gain of 10.45% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.63%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Lockheed Martin in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on January 29, 2026. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $6.38, indicating a 16.82% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $19.74 billion, up 6.02% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $22.06 per share and revenue of $74.47 billion. These totals would mark changes of -22.51% and 0%, respectively, from last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Lockheed Martin. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.04% higher within the past month. Lockheed Martin currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, Lockheed Martin currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.69. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 24.73.

It's also important to note that LMT currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.66. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Aerospace - Defense industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.93 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, putting it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

