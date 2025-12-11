Lockheed Martin (LMT) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

Lockheed Martin (LMT) ended the recent trading session at $474.88, demonstrating a +1.48% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.21%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.35%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.26%.

The aerospace and defense company's shares have seen an increase of 2.38% over the last month, surpassing the Aerospace sector's loss of 2.02% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.89%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Lockheed Martin in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $6.64, signifying a 13.43% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $19.64 billion, up 5.46% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $22.22 per share and a revenue of $74.4 billion, demonstrating changes of -21.95% and +4.72%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lockheed Martin. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.22% increase. Lockheed Martin is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Lockheed Martin is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 21.06. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 26.9.

It is also worth noting that LMT currently has a PEG ratio of 1.7. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The average PEG ratio for the Aerospace - Defense industry stood at 2 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 74, this industry ranks in the top 30% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

