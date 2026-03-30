Lockheed Martin (LMT) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

Lockheed Martin (LMT) closed the most recent trading day at $598.57, moving -2.8% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.4%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.11%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.73%.

Shares of the aerospace and defense company have depreciated by 6.42% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Aerospace sector's loss of 12.06%, and the S&P 500's loss of 7.34%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Lockheed Martin in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $6.73, marking a 7.55% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $18.21 billion, up 1.38% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $29.93 per share and a revenue of $79.11 billion, signifying shifts of +29.46% and +5.41%, respectively, from the last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Lockheed Martin. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.39% increase. Lockheed Martin is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Lockheed Martin has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.58 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 23.17.

One should further note that LMT currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.11. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The average PEG ratio for the Aerospace - Defense industry stood at 2.03 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 151, putting it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

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Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.