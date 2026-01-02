Lockheed Martin (LMT) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

In the latest close session, Lockheed Martin (LMT) was up +2.77% at $497.07. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.19%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.66%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%.

Shares of the aerospace and defense company witnessed a gain of 7.88% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Aerospace sector with its gain of 8.09%, and outperforming the S&P 500's gain of 0.54%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Lockheed Martin in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $6.33, showcasing a 17.47% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $19.72 billion, up 5.91% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $22.05 per share and revenue of $74.44 billion. These totals would mark changes of -22.55% and 0%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Lockheed Martin. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.44% lower. Right now, Lockheed Martin possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Lockheed Martin is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 16.36. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 21.17.

One should further note that LMT currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.37. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Aerospace - Defense industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.67.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 105, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

