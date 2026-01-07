Lockheed Martin (LMT) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

Lockheed Martin (LMT) closed at $496.87 in the latest trading session, marking a -4.82% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.34% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.94%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.16%.

The aerospace and defense company's stock has climbed by 11.81% in the past month, exceeding the Aerospace sector's gain of 9.73% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.19%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Lockheed Martin in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on January 29, 2026. On that day, Lockheed Martin is projected to report earnings of $6.33 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 17.47%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $19.72 billion, indicating a 5.91% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $22.05 per share and a revenue of $74.44 billion, demonstrating changes of -22.55% and 0%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Lockheed Martin. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.44% lower. Lockheed Martin is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Lockheed Martin currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.66. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 22.82.

We can additionally observe that LMT currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.48. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Aerospace - Defense industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.79 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 106, positioning it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

