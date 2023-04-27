Lockheed Martin (LMT) Declares $3.00 Dividend

Lockheed Martin said on April 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $3.00 per share ($12.00 annualized). Previously, the company paid $3.00 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 31, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 1, 2023 will receive the payment on June 23, 2023.

At the current share price of $461.62 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.60%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.70%, the lowest has been 2.18%, and the highest has been 3.59%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.27 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.37 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.53. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.25%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3328 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lockheed Martin. This is an increase of 118 owner(s) or 3.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LMT is 0.52%, a decrease of 7.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.66% to 221,558K shares. The put/call ratio of LMT is 0.70, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.52% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lockheed Martin is 519.42. The forecasts range from a low of 374.71 to a high of $607.95. The average price target represents an increase of 12.52% from its latest reported closing price of 461.62.

The projected annual revenue for Lockheed Martin is 66,400MM, an increase of 0.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 27.30.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 10,875K shares representing 4.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,378K shares, representing a decrease of 13.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LMT by 5.05% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,790K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,911K shares, representing a decrease of 1.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LMT by 14.54% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 5,849K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,467K shares, representing an increase of 6.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LMT by 20.24% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 5,673K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,961K shares, representing an increase of 30.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LMT by 71.91% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,217K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,350K shares, representing a decrease of 2.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LMT by 13.14% over the last quarter.

Lockheed Martin Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin Corporation is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 114,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.

