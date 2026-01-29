Lockheed Martin Guides FY26 In Line With Estimates - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Tuesday, defense technology company Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) initiated its earnings and net sales guidance for the full-year 2026, in line with analysts' estimates.

For fiscal 2025, the company now projects earnings of in a range of $29.35 to $30.25 per share on net sales between about $77.50 billion and $80.00 billion.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $29.41 per share on net sales of $77.85 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

In Thursday's pre-market trading, LMT is trading on the NYSE at $629.00, up $31.58 or 5.29 percent.

