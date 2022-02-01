Lockheed Martin Appoints Jay Malave As CFO

(RTTNews) - Lockheed Martin (LMT) said that it has appointed Jesus "Jay" Malave as its chief financial officer, effective immediately.

Malave most recently held the positions of senior vice president and CFO for L3Harris. Prior to that, he served as vice president and CFO of Carrier Corporation, an operating unit of United Technologies Corporation. During his more than 20 years at UTC, Jay also served as vice president and CFO of UTC Aerospace Systems and head of Investor Relations.

John Mollard, who served as acting CFO on an interim basis, will continue as vice president and treasurer.

Lockheed Martin said in August 2021 that its Chief Financial Officer Kenneth Possenriede had decided to retire immediately due to personal reasons.

