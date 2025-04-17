Lockheed Martin Appoints Evan Scott As CFO, Effective Immediately

(RTTNews) - Lockheed Martin (LMT) has named Evan Scott as senior vice president and chief financial officer succeeding Jesus "Jay" Malave, who advised the company that he is pursuing other opportunities. Scott has served as the company's treasurer and the CFO of two business areas. The appointment is effective immediately.

The company said it will hold first-quarter earnings results webcast as scheduled on April 22. James Taiclet and Maria Ricciardone, vice president, Treasurer and Investor Relations, will reaffirm the company's previously-issued 2025 guidance, exclusive of the evolving impacts of tariffs.

