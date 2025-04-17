Markets
LMT

Lockheed Martin Appoints Evan Scott As CFO, Effective Immediately

April 17, 2025 — 09:21 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Lockheed Martin (LMT) has named Evan Scott as senior vice president and chief financial officer succeeding Jesus "Jay" Malave, who advised the company that he is pursuing other opportunities. Scott has served as the company's treasurer and the CFO of two business areas. The appointment is effective immediately.

The company said it will hold first-quarter earnings results webcast as scheduled on April 22. James Taiclet and Maria Ricciardone, vice president, Treasurer and Investor Relations, will reaffirm the company's previously-issued 2025 guidance, exclusive of the evolving impacts of tariffs.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

LMT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.