Lockheed Beats on Q2 Earnings, Lowers '25 EPS View

Lockheed Martin Corporation LMT reported second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $7.29 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.49 by 12.3%. The bottom line increased 2.5% from the year-ago quarter's reported figure of $7.11.

Including one-time items, the company reported GAAP earnings of $1.46 per share, lower than the prior-year quarter’s recorded earnings of $6.85.

The year-over-year deterioration in earnings was mainly due to lower consolidated operating profit generated in the second quarter of 2025 compared to the prior-year quarter.

Operational Highlights of Lockheed

Net sales were $18.16 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $18.56 billion by 2.2%. The top line, however, inched up 0.2% from $18.12 billion reported in the year-ago quarter.

The year-over-year improvement was driven by higher sales growth registered by LMT’s business segments, except Rotary and Missions Systems.

LMT’s Backlog

LMT’s backlog as of June 29, 2025, was $166.53 billion compared with $172.97 billion as of March 30, 2024.

Our model projected a backlog worth $174.48 billion for the second quarter of 2025.

The Aeronautics segment accounted for $52.17 billion of the total backlog amount, while the Missiles and Fire Control segment contributed $40.25 billion. The Rotary and Mission Systems segment contributed $38.58 billion, while the Space unit accounted for $35.53 billion.

Lockheed’s Segmental Performance

Aeronautics: Sales increased 2% year over year to $7.42 billion. This rise was driven by higher sales volume from the F-35 program.

The segment incurred an operating loss of $98 million against operating profit worth $751 million in the year-ago quarter. The operating loss margin was 1.3% against the prior-year quarter’s operating profit margin of 10.3%.

Missiles and Fire Control: Quarterly sales improved a solid 10.7% year over year to $3.43 billion. This was on account of higher sales from tactical and strike missile programs.

The segment’s operating profit increased 6.4% year over year to $479 million. The operating margin, however, contracted 50 basis points (bps) to 14%.

Space: The top line improved 3.5% year over year to $3.31 billion, driven by higher sales from commercial civil space programs, primarily the Orion program, as well as higher sales volume for strategic and missile defense programs.

The segment’s operating profit increased 4.6% to $362 million. The operating margin also expanded 10 bps to 10.9%.

Rotary and Mission Systems: Quarterly revenues declined 12.2% to $4 billion on a year-over-year basis, due to lower sales from Sikorsky helicopter programs, reduced production volume for Seahawk programs as well as lower volume for integrated warfare systems and sensors (IWSS) programs.

The segment incurred an operating loss of $172 million against operating profit worth $495 million in the second quarter of 2024. The operating loss margin was 4.3% against an operating profit margin of 10.9% in the year-ago quarter.

Financial Condition of LMT

Lockheed’s cash and cash equivalents totaled $1.29 billion as of June 29, 2025, compared with $2.48 billion at the end of 2024.

Cash from operating activities amounted to $1.61 billion as of June 29, 2025, compared with $3.51 billion a year ago.

Long-term debt as of June 29, 2025, totaled $18.52 billion, down from $19.63 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.

Lockheed’s 2025 Guidance

The company partially updated its 2025 guidance.

Lockheed still expects to generate sales in the range of $73.75-$74.75 billion in 2025. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $74.32 billion, which lies above the midpoint of the company’s sales guidance.

However, LMT has lowered its adjusted earnings per share (EPS) guidance. The company now expects to generate adjusted EPS in the range of $21.70-$22.00 compared to the earlier guidance of $27.00-$27.30. The consensus estimate is currently pegged at $27.21 per share, which lies much above the company’s newly guided range.

Lockheed still expects to generate cash from operations in the range of $8.50-$8.70 billion. It also continues to expect capital expenditure of approximately $1.90 billion.

Lockheed still expects to generate a free cash flow in the range of $6.60-$6.80 billion.

LMT’s Zacks Rank

LMT currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

