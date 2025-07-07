Locafy Launches FY26 Suite of AI-Powered SEO Products to Enhance Visibility in Local, National, and e-Commerce Markets

Locafy launches AI-powered SEO tools to enhance visibility across search platforms for local, national, and e-commerce businesses.

Locafy Limited, a global leader in location-based digital marketing, has launched its suite of AI-powered SEO products for fiscal year 2026, aimed at enhancing online visibility for local, national, and e-commerce businesses. The newly available tools, which follow successful market testing, are designed to improve search results across organic, AI, and marketplace platforms. CEO Gavin Burnett highlighted that these products automate content production and engagement, including the creation of AI-search-ready landing pages, thereby creating new monetization opportunities. Locafy's offerings focus on online business listings, local SEO, and AI-powered engagement tools, with a strong emphasis on leveraging a massive database of business listings to enhance clients' online presence. The company believes its innovations in AI search signify a significant growth opportunity for FY2026.

Locafy has launched a new suite of AI-powered SEO products that have undergone successful market testing, indicating strong confidence in their effectiveness.

The company has automated the creation of AI-search-ready landing pages, which presents significant revenue opportunities for clients looking to enhance their online presence.

Locafy's Localizer solution combines multiple functionalities that may improve customer satisfaction and enhance client visibility in local search results.

The company has a substantial total addressable market (TAM) of over 40 million businesses in key geographic areas, highlighting the potential for growth and expansion.

Locafy's press release may indicate a reliance on AI technologies, which could raise concerns about long-term sustainability and potential regulatory scrutiny as AI tools and practices evolve.

The mention of exploring acquisitions of databases, directories, and citation management assets may suggest a strategy to aggressively expand market presence, which could lead to financial risks and integration challenges.

Despite the optimistic tone, the reliance on a rapidly changing digital marketing landscape could pose risks if their AI solutions fail to deliver the promised improvements in visibility and engagement.

Locafy has launched a suite of AI-powered SEO products designed for local, national, and e-commerce businesses.

Locafy's platform improves visibility across organic, AI, and marketplace search results, helping businesses rank higher in searches.

The Localizer solution integrates listing syndication, AI-search optimization, review management, and Google Map Pack enhancement.

The AI Voice Concierge is a virtual receptionist that can manage bookings and customer interactions 24/7 using AI technology.

Locafy manages over 63 million business listings worldwide, with more than 40 million in key markets like the U.S., Canada, and Australia.

$LCFY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1 institutional investors add shares of $LCFY stock to their portfolio, and 1 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MORGAN STANLEY added 5,800 shares (+48.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $26,158

UBS GROUP AG removed 2 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9

WEST PACES ADVISORS INC. added 0 shares (+0.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $0

SBI SECURITIES CO., LTD. added 0 shares (+0.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $0

Locafy’s AI Search Platform Powers Visibility Across Organic and AI Search









New Product Lineup Tailored to Local, National, and e-Commerce Businesses









AI-Powered Tools Designed to Automate Engagement and Accelerate Online Presence





PERTH, Australia, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Locafy Limited (NASDAQ: LCFY, “Locafy”)



, a globally recognized leader in location-based digital marketing, today unveiled its FY26 suite of AI-powered SEO products. These solutions, now commercially available following successful market testing, are designed to deliver measurable improvements across organic, AI, and marketplace search results.





Locafy initially outlined its AI-powered publishing roadmap in December 2024, promising to streamline content production and improve cost-effective online visibility for businesses.





“We are excited to announce that we’ve delivered on that promise,” said Gavin Burnett, CEO of Locafy.





All of Locafy’s publishing and SEO products are designed to drive visibility in search engines and, increasingly, AI-driven search tools and marketplaces. Recent research shows these optimizations extend across both traditional and emerging search platforms.





“We’ve evolved our technology to influence not only search engine rankings but also AI search results,” said Burnett. “Our platform helps position our clients’ websites as authoritative sources for high-value keywords, across local, national, and e-commerce campaigns.”





Burnett added, “We’ve also automated the creation of AI-search-ready landing pages, opening up a greenfield opportunity for scaled monetization. Our U.S. directory includes more than 9.68 million direct business listings, and our citation management partners publish more than 28 million business listings across our directories. Each of these represents either a direct sales opportunity or a chance to collaborate with partners using the data we already publish on their behalf.”





Locafy is focused on three primary solution categories:







Online Business Listings





Local SEO





AI-powered engagement tools









Online Business Listings







Locafy continues to assert that online business listings form the cornerstone of successful Local SEO. These listings supply structured data that fuels automated SEO product generation. Locafy currently publishes more than 9.5 million listings in the U.S. and remains focused on partnerships with citation management firms and multi-location businesses. It is also exploring acquisitions of databases, directories, and citation management assets.





The Total Addressable Market (TAM) for the Local SEO solution in their key target markets of USA, Canada, Australia, and the UK is more than 40 million businesses.





"We currently host more than 63 million business listings worldwide, of which more than 40 million are in the U.S., Canada, Australia and the UK," said Burnett. "However, our direct sales opportunity is more than 11.4 million, plus we have more than 28 million listings that we publish on behalf of partners, who can now connect to our Platform to automate the production of our Local SEO products for their clients."













Country













Partner Added*













Claimed*















Australia







2,145,707





652,351











Canada







1,533,479





289,274











United Kingdom







3,458,205





802,003











United States of America







33,076,154





9,684,329











TOTAL









40,213,545









11,427,957













Local SEO







The flagship solution,





Localizer





, integrates listing syndication, AI-search optimization, review management, and Google Map Pack enhancement.





“We haven’t seen another product that combines these capabilities—at a price point starting around $690/month,” said Burnett. “Our customers get centralized control of reviews, consistent online presence, and high rankings in local map results, often within a short timeframe. Recent automation upgrades have made this level of value possible.”







AI-powered Engagement Tools







In addition to improving search visibility, Locafy has developed a scalable, cost-effective





AI Voice Concierge





that can serve as a virtual receptionist, product expert, or customer service agent.





“This is our first step into AI-enabled customer engagement,” said Burnett. “Our Voice Concierge acts like a digital team member—it can take bookings, provide answers, and interact 24/7. Just feed it your business documents and it learns. We record and transcribe every interaction, giving clients full transparency.





“This kind of capability once felt like science fiction, but it’s here now—and Locafy is helping businesses adapt and thrive in an AI-powered world.”





Over the past six months, Locafy has streamlined its product suite, automated key production processes, and validated product performance through live testing. With this foundation in place, the Company is poised for commercial growth in FY2026.





While the company still offers solutions for National SEO and e-Commerce, it believes the immediate opportunity afforded by its breakthroughs in AI Search represents a larger and more scalable revenue opportunity with far greater automation already in place.







About Locafy







Locafy (Nasdaq: LCFY, LCFYW) is a globally recognized software-as-a-service (SaaS) technology company specializing in local search engine marketing. Founded in 2009, Locafy’s mission is to revolutionize the US$700 billion SEO sector. The company helps businesses and brands improve search engine relevance and visibility in proximity-based search through a fast, easy, and automated platform. For more information, please visit



www.locafy.com



.







