LOBO EV Technologies Ltd. Launches Second-Generation Multi-Functional Robotic Platform

LOBO EV Technologies launches a versatile robotic platform for home and industrial use, enhancing efficiency and safety.

Quiver AI Summary

LOBO EV Technologies Ltd. has announced the launch of its second-generation multi-functional robotic platform, designed to be a highly modular base unit that can transform into various specialized service robots. This innovative platform extends beyond traditional applications to serve diverse functions, including an autonomous lawn mower, smart pool cleaner, and home security patrol, enhancing convenience for homeowners. Additionally, it is equipped for industrial and emergency applications, like firefighting and search-and-rescue operations. The CEO emphasized the platform's adaptability and potential to improve safety and efficiency in everyday life. LOBO is committed to advancing electric mobility and smart robotics to reduce carbon footprints and improve quality of life.

Potential Positives

Launch of a second-generation multi-functional robotic platform enhances LOBO's product line and showcases innovation in robotics.

The versatile platform is designed for both home use and critical industrial applications, broadening market appeal and use cases.

Integration of advanced features like AI vision and motion detection in security and emergency response robots positions LOBO as a leader in smart robotics.

The press release reinforces LOBO's commitment to sustainability and innovation, aligning with current market trends towards eco-friendly technology solutions.

Potential Negatives

The press release is heavily focused on new product announcements rather than addressing any current challenges or controversies, which may raise concerns about the company's transparency and readiness to confront potential obstacles in the market.

The mention of "forward-looking statements" suggests uncertainty about future performance, indicating that there are significant risks and uncertainties in their projections that could impact investor confidence.

The absence of specific financial metrics or performance indicators regarding past product success may lead to skepticism about the company's growth prospects and overall business viability.

FAQ

What is LOBO's new robotic platform?

LOBO's new robotic platform is a second-generation multi-functional unit designed to transform into various specialized service robots.

What are the key features of LOBO's robotic platform?

The platform offers functionalities like an autonomous lawn mower, smart pool cleaner, and security patrol robot among others.

How does LOBO's robotic platform enhance home security?

The security patrol robot monitors properties using integrated AI vision, cameras, and motion sensors for enhanced surveillance.

Can LOBO's robotic platform assist in emergencies?

Yes, it includes capabilities like firefighting and battlefield rescue, designed for dangerous environments and critical situations.

What is LOBO EV Technologies' focus?

LOBO specializes in electric mobility and smart robotics, aiming to innovate low-speed electric transportation and AI-enabled solutions.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$LOBO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1 institutional investors add shares of $LOBO stock to their portfolio, and 1 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 16,384 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,414

UBS GROUP AG added 208 shares (+0.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $195

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



WUXI, China, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LOBO EV Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: LOBO) ("LOBO" or the "Company"), an advanced manufacturer of electric bikes, tricycles, and off-highway four-wheeler electric carts, proudly announced the launch of its second-generation multi-functional robotic platform. Based on a highly modular design, the new platform builds on LOBO’s first-generation robotic mower and has been engineered as a versatile base unit capable of transforming into multiple specialized service robots through module customization.







A Universal Platform for Homes and Beyond







Designed as a smart, scalable robotic base, the second-generation platform supports a wide range of functions — from everyday home use to industrial and emergency applications. Key features include:







Home Use – All-in-One Outdoor Helper







For homeowners, the robot serves as:









Autonomous Lawn Mower



– Keeps your yard pristine with minimal effort.



– Keeps your yard pristine with minimal effort.





Smart Pool Cleaner



– Cleans pool surfaces automatically and efficiently.



– Cleans pool surfaces automatically and efficiently.





Home Security Patrol



– Monitors your property with integrated AI vision, cameras, and motion sensors.













Security Patrol Robot







Ideal for residential, commercial, or institutional surveillance, the robot autonomously patrols perimeters using AI vision and motion detection.







Firefighting Robot







Designed to operate in underground garages or hazardous buildings, remotely extinguishing fires in areas unsafe for human entry.







Battlefield Rescue Unit



– Designed for search-and-rescue operations in extreme or dangerous environments.





“This platform goes far beyond a traditional mower — it is a versatile robotic mobility solution designed to adapt and expand with the evolving needs of users,” said the CEO of LOBO. “Whether supporting families with routine lawn maintenance and home monitoring or assisting in critical emergency response scenarios, our goal is to harness advanced robotics to enhance safety, efficiency, and intelligence in all aspects of daily life.”







About LOBO EV Technologies Ltd.







LOBO EV is a technology-driven manufacturer specializing in electric mobility and smart robotics. Its products include e-bicycles, electric motorcycles, e-tricycles, electric off-road four-wheeled shuttles such as golf carts and elderly scooters, solar-powered vehicles, along side smart products like robotic lawn mowers. Committed to sustainability and innovation, LOBO is advancing the future of low-speed electric transportation and AI-enabled robotics, aiming to reduce carbon footprints, enhance energy efficiency, and improve quality of life globally.





For more information, visit: https://www.loboebike.com and https://www.loboevtech.com.







Safe Harbor Statement







This press release contains forward-looking statements under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ due to regulatory approvals, market conditions, and other factors detailed in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). LOBO undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements unless required by law.







For Investor and Media Inquiries, Please Contact:







HORIZON IR





Michael Wei





Email: hwey@horizonconsultancy.co



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.