Loblaw Rolls Out Collect & Save BIG Program On Cookwares

(RTTNews) - Loblaw Companies Ltd. (L.TO) on Thursday launched another exciting new program designed to help customers cook up a storm and save money doing it.

With the new Collect & Save BIG program, customers can earn stamps which they can redeem towards fantastic discounts on high-quality Swiss design cookware, simply by doing their everyday shopping.

Starting October 3, 2024 customers can receive one stamp for every $20 spent before applicable taxes in a single transaction at participating Loblaw grocery banners. When you collect and redeem 20 stamps, customers will get a staggering 75% off one (1) piece of Kuhn Rikkon Swiss Design cookware. The program runs while supplies last.

Customers can collect stamps digitally by opting into the program as a PC Optimum member through the PC Optimum app or by using physical cards available in-store, ensuring everyone has an opportunity to participate in the program.

This new program, in addition to existing value programs like Hit of the Month, PC Optimum, and In-store and flyer promotions, represents one more way for Canadians to find value at Loblaw grocery banners.

The Collect & Save BIG program is available in all Real Canadian Superstore, No Frills, Maxi, Your Independent Grocer, Real Atlantic Superstore, Loblaws, Zehrs, Fortinos, Provigo, valu-mart, and Dominion Stores in Newfoundland and Labrador. Customers can start collecting and redeeming their stamps on October 3, 2024.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.