Markets

Loblaw Board Approves Stock Split

July 24, 2025 — 06:28 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Loblaw Companies announced that its Board approved a stock split of the company's outstanding common shares. The split will be implemented by way of a stock dividend where Loblaw will issue to shareholders three additional common shares for each common share held. The stock split will not dilute shareholders' equity.

The stock split will be effective at the close of business on August 18, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 14, 2025. The common shares will begin trading ex-dividend on the Toronto Stock Exchange at the opening of business on August 19, 2025.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.